Sequel to the movie IT has begun filming in Toronto
Buckle up kids; it looks like the world's most horrifying clown is back in Hollywood North.
— Danny ❤️ (@danixinhahhh) June 20, 2018
Apparently, the second instalment of the horror IT film series, IT: Chapter Two, started production in Toronto — I mean Derry — yesterday, and fans of the movie are super excited to have the Loser's Club back in town.
Actor James McAvoy, who recently signed on to play the grown up Bill Denbrough, posted a picture of himself on the first day of shooting in Toronto with some "Derry" Laughing Cow cheese – tee hee.
@jes_chastain appears to be headed to ‘Derry’ as we speak. #JamesMcAvoy & #JamesRansone are already here from what I understand. #LosersClubReunion #LosersClub #IT #IT2 #ITMovie #ITMovieChapterTwo #ITMovieChapter2 #ITChapter2 #ITChapterTwo #JessicaChastain #BeverlyMarsh pic.twitter.com/SC6WwGTVJo— Pennywise (@MrRobertGray) June 20, 2018
And a recent IG story from Jessica Chastain shows her reading Stephen King's IT novel on the way to Toronto while donning her new Bev Marsh hair.
I haven't been on Twitter in almost 2 years but #ItChapterTwo has brought me back here. The cast is perfect 🎈❤️ #ITMovie @ITMovieOfficial— Francesca Giustini (@FranInTheRye) June 20, 2018
IT: Chapter Two will once again be turning parts of the city into the small town of Derry Main following the success of the first IT, which used a Riverdale house and parts of Oshawa as some of many locales for Pennywise's most terrifying moments.
So I read that #ITmovie chapter2 is in the world. I'm 95% excited. Yall butchered Mike Hanlons storyline in the 1st one. Pissed me off. Imma go hard fan of the IT movie. FIX IT IN CHAPTER 2. Just a reminder Mike doesnt die so dont cliche the movie hes already the token.— MzCherry (@cherrykissez00) June 21, 2018
I guess we'll know it's done shooting when the creepy child mannequins start showing up on top of the city's sewer grates again.
