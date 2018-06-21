Sequel to the movie IT has begun filming in Toronto

Buckle up kids; it looks like the world's most horrifying clown is back in Hollywood North.

Apparently, the second instalment of the horror IT film series, IT: Chapter Two, started production in Toronto — I mean Derry — yesterday, and fans of the movie are super excited to have the Loser's Club back in town.

Actor James McAvoy, who recently signed on to play the grown up Bill Denbrough, posted a picture of himself on the first day of shooting in Toronto with some "Derry" Laughing Cow cheese – tee hee.

And a recent IG story from Jessica Chastain shows her reading Stephen King's IT novel on the way to Toronto while donning her new Bev Marsh hair.

IT: Chapter Two will once again be turning parts of the city into the small town of Derry Main following the success of the first IT, which used a Riverdale house and parts of Oshawa as some of many locales for Pennywise's most terrifying moments.

I guess we'll know it's done shooting when the creepy child mannequins start showing up on top of the city's sewer grates again.