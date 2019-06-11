Free outdoor movies in Toronto for summer 2019

Free outdoor movies in Toronto for 2019 are all about a shared movie-going experience that combines the fun of the theatre with the closest thing to great outdoors you'll get inside the city.

Many outdoor film series are back this year, including the Outdoor Picture Show which is heading to Bell Manor Park for the first time this year. But sadly, after a successful eight-year run, Sail-In Cinema has called it quits.

Here's a roundup of free outdoor movies screening in Toronto this summer.

A season of free films has already begun at Union Station's big summer market with a mix of new and old films shown each Wednesday among the tons of food and drinks from the station's many resident and visiting vendors.

Bohemian Rhapsody - June 5

Grease - June 12

Aquaman - June 19

Pitch Perfect - June 26

Black Panther - July 3

Crazy Rich Asians - July 10

The Incredibles 2 - July 17

A Star is Born - July 24

TBA - July 31

Kicking things off for the season is the Toronto Outdoor Picture Show's opening weekend at Fort York, with two films that introduce this year's theme of 'dynamic duos' screened alongside snacks and merch for purchase.

Thelma & Louise - June 15

Misery - June 16

Bellwoods is always the place to be in the summer, and its annual movie nights are just as popular. This year includes three screenings, one each month from June to August while Cycle Toronto will be offering bike valet service on site.

Land Before Time - June 18

Ratatouille - July 16

In the Mood for Love - August 13

Liberty Village is ready for a great season of fun movies with three screenings once a month from June to August. All films are family-friendly and include some John Hughes 80s vibes, superhero action and the new Mary Poppins.

Captain Marvel - June 21

Ferris Bueller's Day Off - July 19

Mary Poppins Returns - August 23

This hugly popular neighbourhood favourite screens one Saturday a month from June to September. Movie-goers can drop by early for a pizza dinner baked on site and Sorauren Screenplay — an interactive quiz game.

Back to the Future - June 22

Casablanca - July 27

Dirty Dancing and Ghost (Patrick Swayze double bill) - August 24

The Iron Giant - September 28

There's nothing like catching a flick in the middle of the hustle and bustle and Yonge-Dundas Square is once again hosting its free outdoor film series. This year is set to pay homage to the stars of Second City and includes pre-show comedy performance.

Ghostbusters - June 25

Date Night - July 2

Planes, Trains and Automobiles - July 9

A Mighty Wind - July 16

Up - July 23

Sister - July 30

Cool Runnings - August 6

Mean Girls - August 13

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery - August 20

Best in Show - August 27

Two screenings in two spots are happening in the historic St. Lawrence Market area this summer where patrons can soak up the beauty of the area while catching a free flick, either outside of St. James Cathedral or in Parliament Square Park.

Buster Keaton silent film and live piano accompaniment - June 27

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - July 25

The city's seminal outdoor movie film festival is back with nine screenings every Sunday throughout the summer. Like the rest of the TOPS screenings, each one is carefully curated and paired with a Canadian-made short shown before the feature.

Rafiki - June 30

His Girl Friday - July 7

Weirdos - July 14

The Odd Couple - July 21

Infernal Affairs - July 28

Sense and Sensibility - August 4

Grey Gardens - August 11

Gattaca - August 18

TBA - August 25

Alternating between Kew Gardens and Ivan Forest Park in The Beaches, this annual outdoor movie series spans every Wednesday in July and August. Programming includes a mix of new and old family-friendly films and free popcorn.

Black Panther - July 3

Bohemian Rhapsody - July 10

Mary Poppins Returns - July 17

Beetlejuice - July 24

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - July 31

The Sandlot - August 7

Pitch Perfect 3 - August 14

First Man - August 21

Crazy Rich Asians - August 28

After a successful introductory run in one of the city's newest parks last year, TOPS is back at the Corktown Common overlooking the skyline with a four-film series every Thursday in July, also with on-site food trucks and a merch booth.

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial - July 4

Hunt for the Wilderpeople - July 11

Paper Moon - July 18

Some Like It Hot - July 25

A whole month of music, arts, food, music, dance and free outdoor movies is on throughout July in Mel Lastman Square, as the Cultura Festival includes four screenings paired alongside a huge array of cultural festivities that are all totally free to enjoy.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - July 5

The Breadwinner - July 12

Ralph Breaks the Internet - July 19

Incredibles 2 - July 26

Downsview Park is one of the only places in Toronto where you can get away from the city without leaving it, and its Friday Night Lights outdoor film series is back with five screenings held on its big football field from July to September.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - July 5

How to Train Your Dragon 3: The Hidden World - July 26

A Dog's Journey - August 9

Incredibles 2 - August 30

Captain Marvel - September 6

Shining a spotlight on Toronto's local arts scene, the Pleasure Dome arts collective is presenting a free outdoor screening of mutiple shorts that explore immigrant narratives that sustain and thrive in North York.

Fly By Night - July 6

Back again is Regent Park's free outdoor movie series spanning six films every Wedneday from July through August. All films are curated by the Regent Park Film Festival and include pre-show activities and an onsite community market.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - July 10

Meditation Park - July 17

Our People Will Be Healed - July 24

Life of Pi - July 31

Your Name. - August 7

Black Panther - August 14

In honour of the Aga Khan Museum's The Moon: A Voyage Through Time exhibiton, patrons can enjoy moon-themed programming throughout the summer, including a free outdoor movie as part of the Moon Landing Festival.

For All Mankind - July 20 and 21

TOPS is dropping by Bell Manor Park for the first time this year to screen three films on Thursdays throughout August. Movie-goers can take in the cool breeze coming off the lake at this park just north of Humber Bay.

Ratatouille - August 8

You’ve Got Mail - August 15

The Kid - August 22

The Toronto Palestine Film Festival is set to host its annual free outdoor film screening in Christie Pits this summer as part of its year-round programming ahead of the main festival on from September 18 to 22.

TBA - August 16

Not Free

Movies are just one part of this festival as it celebrates ten years of pairing a curated selection of films with music from Toronto's indie scene and including food and drinks from local vendors like Amsterdam Brewery, Rancho Relaxo, Buster's Sea Cove and Fidel Gastro's.