Toronto's free movie festival by the lake was just cancelled after almost a decade

Summer event season in Toronto is on the horizon, but one annual favourite won't be returning this year as Sail-In Cinema calls it quits.

"After 8 years of hosting Sail-In Cinema, PortsToronto has decided to explore new opportunities along the waterfront," said Sarah Sutton of PortsToronto.

In that time, the lakefront film series has been a staple for summertime events. In 2017, it attracted upwards of 11,000 people in boats and on land to enjoy a summertime flick by way of the world's first two-sided floating screen.

But over the years outdoor film screenings have grown hugely popular and Sail-In Cinema became one of many happening around the city.

Last year the Toronto Outdoor Film Festival expanded to screen free movies in several new parks, while just next week the city's new shipping container market will be hosting one of the first outdoor film screenings of the season.

"When we began Sail-In Cinema, no one else was doing movies in the park. Today, hosting movie experiences in public places happens across the city and throughout the summer, making our event less unique," said Sutton.

"This change in landscape, combined with our desire to look at new opportunities to invest along the waterfront, has prompted us to retire the Sail-In Cinema event."

Lakefront lovers can still look forward to the Redpath Waterfront Festival in June, while Sutton says PortsToronto is currently developing new programing set to be revealed in the coming months.