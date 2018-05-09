Free outdoor movies coming to parks around Toronto this summer

More parks across Toronto are about to be transformed into giant outdoor movie theatres because the same people behind the Christie Pits Film Festival are launching a new film series just in time for summer.

The new Cinematic Cities is a curated 18-film series presented by the Toronto Outdoor Picture Show, set to take place at parks all over the city. It begins on June 17 at Fort York.

The series seeks to show films that capture the vibrancy of cities all over the world, from Brooklyn to Hong Kong. Each feature screening will be paired with a Toronto-themed item by local filmmakers that reveal different aspects of the city.

The first screening will show Spike Lee's 1989 classic Do the Right Thing combined with A Tribe Called Red’s music video Indian City Ft. Black Bear.

This BYOBlankie and chair affair is totally free to check out. Snacks and beverages of all sorts are available starting at 7 p.m. and screenings begin at sundown.

Other parks set to host the giant inflatable movie screen include Corktown Common, Christie Pits and Parkway Forest Park.

Expect more details later this month.