Union Station's huge summer market is now open

Union Summer 2019 is back for another year, transforming Toronto's biggest transportation hub into a market for food, live performances, and movie nights.

Taking over the sidewalk in front Union Station, the makeshift patio this year includes nine different food stalls and programming that lasts until August 3. 

Starting a month earlier than previous events, Union Summer opens daily at 11 a.m. and runs until 9 p.m. from Mondays to Wednesdays. It closes at 10 p.m. between Thursdays and Saturdays, and at 6 p.m. on Sundays. 

union summer 2019There'll be something to do and see every day here. Live acts will take the stage daily, like afternoon performances via Canada's Music Incubator

Movie nights are happening every Wednesday night until the end of July, with screenings of eight popular movies like Bohemian Rhapsody and A Star is Born.

union summer 2019Thursday nights, the salsa stalwart Lula Lounge is holding Latin and Brazilian dance parties.

Union Summer has also launched something new this year: MusicVaultz, a weekly Saturday screening of iconic live performances from legends like Rolling Stones, Bob Marley and Amy Winehouse.

union summer 2019In terms of food, you're pretty much covered for your summer classic sweets and savouries.

union summer 2019Union Station's staple vendors are back to play this year, including Union Chicken with its epic O.G. Burger.

union summer 2019WVRST's outdoor outpost is serving up its usual selection of German sausages, like the cheesy Kaas and a Beyond Meat hot dog.

union summer 2019Also, epic servings of raclette, freshly scraped from wheels of Swiss cheese.

union summer toronto 2019Bangkok Buri has a convenient portion of gluten-free green curry, and maybe the best thing at Union Summer: 'Thailandaise donuts.' 

union summer 2019The flavours will vary everyday; these are mango coconut.

union summer 2019The Distillery District favourite El Catrin brings its Mexican menu of tacos, guac and chips, and elote. 

union summer 2019Cabanos delivers on summer classics, with some wings, and their cheese-doused double beef patty Cabano Burger with chips (they also have a single patty version). 

union summer 2019Carbon Bar brings in an interesting dose of Southern flavour with corn muffins and pork burgers.

Plus, if you've never tried crocodile before, here's your chance. This stall serves up grilled crocodile meat on a bed of legumes and veggies. 

union summer 2019The food truck favourite Kathi Roll Express is off its wheels and stationed, semi-permanently, with butter chicken burritos and butter chicken rice.

Wash it down with a bottle of their mango cardamom drink. 

union summer 2019And hailing all the way from Calgary is Fiasco Gelato, making its Toronto debut with a menu of icy flavours like lavender and green tea. 

Grab a Moosehead draught beer and head to one of the picnic tables to gorge on your summer feast.union summer 2019

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

