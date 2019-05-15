Film
union summer toronto

You can watch free movies under the stars at Union Station this summer

It may not feel like it yet, but warm weather is (supposedly) approaching, and Union Station is about to turn into a big summer market once more. 

Union Summer kicks off on May 31, and as usual, they'll be running a bunch of fun programming—including outdoor movie nights. 

You'll be able to watch free movies every Wednesday night from the beginning of June until the end of July. 

The film series starts and ends with a pair of Academy Awards-acknowledged films: you can sing along to Bohemian Rhapsody on July 5, and swoon over the Gaga-Bradley onscreen chemistry with A Star Is Born on July 24.

Sprinkled in between are six more blockbusters like Black Panther, Crazy Rich Asians, and The Incredibles 2. 

They'll be screening the movies at Union Summer's outdoor movie pavilion, where you can nom on eats from Wvrst and Union Chicken (way better than popcorn, IMO). All films start at 7:30 p.m. and go into the evening.

