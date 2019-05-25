Watch free movies under the stars in a Toronto park this summer

Catching an outdoor flick is one of the best parts of summer, and luckily for us, there are screenings happening at parks all over the city.

That includes Corktown Common, meaning you'll be able to sit on a grassy knoll in one of the prettiest parks in the city and watch a movie on a new 40-foot screen for free.

From July 4 to 25, this public space will be showing four films starting at 7 p.m. every Thursday as part of Toronto Outdoor Picture Show's annual movie series.

The theme this year is Dynamic Duos, so it makes sense they'll be playing E.T. on opening night (name a more iconic duo than the alien wrapped in a blanket and the kid on the bike—I'll wait).

The park will also be screening the New Zealand hit Hunt for the Wilderpeople and the nostalgic 1973 film, Paper Moon, with the camp classic Some Like It Hot ending the series on July 25.

The Toronto Outdoor Picture Show is also running its Dynamic Duo series with screenings at Fort York, Bell Manor Park, and the Christie Pits Film Festival.