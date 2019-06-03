Here are the free movies at Yonge-Dundas Square this summer

Organizers at Yonge-Dundas Square are setting up their projector for free outdoor movies this summer.

Since movie theatre tickets are outrageously expensive these days, it's a luxury to watch old-timey favourites for no cost in the warm summer breeze.

Movies are screened on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m., from the end of June to the end of August. Plus, there will be live performances from The Second City before some of the movies.

Here's the list of films that will be screened this summer.

Movie: Ghostbusters (1984).

Date Night (2010).

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987).

A Mighty Wind (2003).

Up (2009).

Sisters (2015).

Cool Runnings (1993).

Mean Girls (2004).

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997).

Best in Show (2000).