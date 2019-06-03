Film
Hannah Alberga
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Dundas Square movies

Here are the free movies at Yonge-Dundas Square this summer

Film
Hannah Alberga
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Organizers at Yonge-Dundas Square are setting up their projector for free outdoor movies this summer.

Since movie theatre tickets are outrageously expensive these days, it's a luxury to watch old-timey favourites for no cost in the warm summer breeze.

Movies are screened on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m., from the end of June to the end of August. Plus, there will be live performances from The Second City before some of the movies.

Here's the list of films that will be screened this summer.

June 25

Movie: Ghostbusters (1984).

July 2

Date Night (2010).

July 9

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987).

July 16

A Mighty Wind (2003).

July 23

Up (2009).

July 30

Sisters (2015).

August 6

Cool Runnings (1993).

August 13

Mean Girls (2004).

August 20

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997).

August 27

Best in Show (2000).

Lead photo by

Yonge-Dundas Square

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Here are all the movies you can watch at Open Roof Festival in Toronto this summer

Here are the free movies at Yonge-Dundas Square this summer

One of Toronto's oldest movie theatres is closing

Leonardo DiCaprio will be filming a movie in Toronto late this year

Watch free movies under the stars in a Toronto park this summer

The best and worst Cineplex movie theatre locations in Toronto

Toronto high school student just won a major film award

You can watch free movies under the stars at Union Station this summer