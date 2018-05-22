Film
corktown common movies

Free outdoor movies in one of Toronto's newest parks

There's only one thing better than outdoor summer events: free outdoor summer events. The Toronto Outdoor Picture Show (TOPS) is hosting their third year of outdoor film screenings, every Thursday in July, at Corktown Common.

Here you can expect to see four great movies and shorts for free — there is a suggested donation of $10 — and indulge in food service that starts before the movies at 7:00 p.m. It's BYOBlankie and movies start at sundown, or 9 p.m.

Each film will be paired with a short that explores the city the featured film is about. This may sound familiar to the Christie Pits Film Festival and that makes sense because TOPS runs both. 

The venue is accessible and films will be screened with captioning when it's available. 

Here's a list of the films screening at Corktown Common this summer.

Thursday, July 5

Short film: Long Branch (featured city: Rome) 
Feature film: Roman Holiday

Thursday, July 12

Short film: Pole and OK TV (featured city: Toronto)
Feature film: Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Thursday, July 19

Short film: She Stoops to Conquer (featured city: Berlin)
Feature film: Cabaret

Thursday, July 26

Short film: BLMTO: Black Pride and 100 Musicians (featured city: Selma)
Feature film: Selma

There's also a scheduled rain date on August 2 if one of the earlier movie screenings gets canceled.

Lead photo by

Toronto Outdoor Picture Show

