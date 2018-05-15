Here are all the free movies at Christie Pits this summer

Summertime in Toronto is almost here and that means the return of free outdoor movie screenings in Christie Pits.

The Christie Pits Film Festival has announced its 2018 season with the theme of Cinematic Cities, a collection of films that aim to bring urban landscapes from all over the world to Toronto for the summer.

Get ready to cozy up under the few stars we can see and take a trip to Baltimore during the 1960's with the season opener of John Waters' iconic Hairspray on June 24.

Each film will be paired with a short from a local film maker that explores the inner workings of Toronto itself.

Screenings are free to attend and there will be food and drinks served starting at 6 p.m., before the movie starts at sundown.

Here's a list of the films screening at Christie Pits this summer.

Sunday, June 24

Short film: Take a Walk on the Wildside

Feature film: Hairspray

Sunday, July 1

Short films: Whatever Happened to Jackie Shane? and Bickford Park

Feature film: Porch Stories

Sunday, July 8

Short film: The Good Escape

Feature film: Casablanca

Sunday, July 15

Short films: Numbers, Welcome to Yesterday, Queen's Quay and This Town of Toronto...

Feature film: In the Mood for Love

Sunday, July 22

Short film: Model

Feature film: Ocean's Eleven

Sunday, July 29

Short films: What Remains and Bird

Feature film: Waste Land

Sunday, August 5

Short films: Cheese and I Am Not a Weird Person

Feature film: Amélie

Sunday, August 12

Short films: Night Owl and The Foreigner

Feature film: Before Sunrise