Here are all the free movies at Christie Pits this summer
Summertime in Toronto is almost here and that means the return of free outdoor movie screenings in Christie Pits.
The Christie Pits Film Festival has announced its 2018 season with the theme of Cinematic Cities, a collection of films that aim to bring urban landscapes from all over the world to Toronto for the summer.
Get ready to cozy up under the few stars we can see and take a trip to Baltimore during the 1960's with the season opener of John Waters' iconic Hairspray on June 24.
Each film will be paired with a short from a local film maker that explores the inner workings of Toronto itself.
Screenings are free to attend and there will be food and drinks served starting at 6 p.m., before the movie starts at sundown.
Here's a list of the films screening at Christie Pits this summer.
Short film: Take a Walk on the Wildside
Feature film: Hairspray
Short films: Whatever Happened to Jackie Shane? and Bickford Park
Feature film: Porch Stories
Short film: The Good Escape
Feature film: Casablanca
Short films: Numbers, Welcome to Yesterday, Queen's Quay and This Town of Toronto...
Feature film: In the Mood for Love
Short film: Model
Feature film: Ocean's Eleven
Short films: What Remains and Bird
Feature film: Waste Land
Short films: Cheese and I Am Not a Weird Person
Feature film: Amélie
Short films: Night Owl and The Foreigner
Feature film: Before Sunrise
Join the conversation Load comments