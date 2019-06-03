Here are all the movies you can watch at Open Roof Festival in Toronto this summer
The Open Roof Festival (ORF) is officially a decade old, and its newest season of outdoor movies and performances is just around the corner.
Every Wednesday, ORF will be screening 10 nighttime movies from June 19 to August 21.
This is the second year ORF has taken over the venue right across MOCA, since moving from its longtime 99 Sudbury location to 151 Sterling Road.
Tickets are $15 a pop, which you can buy (cash only) at the box office on the day of your movie at 7 p.m. Or, you can purchase your ticket in advance on the ORF website.
Every film will be paired with a live musical performance from local acts playing everything from R&B to rockabilly to New Orleans jazz at 8 p.m.
You'll be able to take in your flick while drinking beer from Amsterdam Brewery and nomming on food from Fidel Gastro's, Buster's Sea Cove, and Rancho Relaxo.
All movies start screening at 9 p.m. (warm snuggies suggested).
Film: Us
Music: YUKA
Film: The Beach Bum
Music: Joyia
Film: Firecrackers
Music: Sam Polley & The Old Tomorrows
Film: Teen Spirit
Music: The Heavyweights Brass Band
Film: Giant Little Ones
Music: TBA
Film: Push
Music: Father Christmas
Film: Long Shot
Music: Ghost Cavern
Film: The Biggest Little Farm
Music: Sauna
Film and Music TBA
Film and Music TBA
Open Roof Festival
