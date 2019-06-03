Here are all the movies you can watch at Open Roof Festival in Toronto this summer

The Open Roof Festival (ORF) is officially a decade old, and its newest season of outdoor movies and performances is just around the corner.

Every Wednesday, ORF will be screening 10 nighttime movies from June 19 to August 21.

This is the second year ORF has taken over the venue right across MOCA, since moving from its longtime 99 Sudbury location to 151 Sterling Road.

Tickets are $15 a pop, which you can buy (cash only) at the box office on the day of your movie at 7 p.m. Or, you can purchase your ticket in advance on the ORF website.

Every film will be paired with a live musical performance from local acts playing everything from R&B to rockabilly to New Orleans jazz at 8 p.m.

You'll be able to take in your flick while drinking beer from Amsterdam Brewery and nomming on food from Fidel Gastro's, Buster's Sea Cove, and Rancho Relaxo.

All movies start screening at 9 p.m. (warm snuggies suggested).

Film: Us

Music: YUKA

Film: The Beach Bum

Music: Joyia

Film: Firecrackers

Music: Sam Polley & The Old Tomorrows

Film: Teen Spirit

Music: The Heavyweights Brass Band

Film: Giant Little Ones

Music: TBA

Film: Push

Music: Father Christmas

Film: Long Shot

Music: Ghost Cavern

Film: The Biggest Little Farm

Music: Sauna

August 14

Film and Music TBA

August 21

Film and Music TBA