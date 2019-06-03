Film
open roof festival toronto

Here are all the movies you can watch at Open Roof Festival in Toronto this summer

Film
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
The Open Roof Festival (ORF) is officially a decade old, and its newest season of outdoor movies and performances is just around the corner. 

Every Wednesday, ORF will be screening 10 nighttime movies from June 19 to August 21.

This is the second year ORF has taken over the venue right across MOCA, since moving from its longtime 99 Sudbury location to 151 Sterling Road.

Tickets are $15 a pop, which you can buy (cash only) at the box office on the day of your movie at 7 p.m. Or, you can purchase your ticket in advance on the ORF website.

Every film will be paired with a live musical performance from local acts playing everything from R&B to rockabilly to New Orleans jazz at 8 p.m.

You'll be able to take in your flick while drinking beer from Amsterdam Brewery and nomming on food from Fidel Gastro's, Buster's Sea Cove, and Rancho Relaxo.

All movies start screening at 9 p.m. (warm snuggies suggested).

June 19

Film: Us
Music: YUKA

June 26

Film: The Beach Bum
Music: Joyia

July 3

Film: Firecrackers
Music: Sam Polley & The Old Tomorrows

July 10

Film: Teen Spirit
Music: The Heavyweights Brass Band

July 17

Film: Giant Little Ones
Music: TBA

July 24

Film: Push
Music: Father Christmas

July 31

Film: Long Shot 
Music: Ghost Cavern

August 6

Film: The Biggest Little Farm
Music: Sauna 

August 14

Film and Music TBA

August 21

Film and Music TBA

Lead photo by

Open Roof Festival

