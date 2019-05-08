Film
free outdoor movies toronto

Watch free outdoor movies in Toronto parks this summer

It's almost time again to dig out the designated park blankets because what's planned for Toronto's free outdoor movie season has begun to trickle out.

The Toronto Outdoor Picture Show is gearing up to showcase some of cinema's most iconic pairings with a series dedicated to "Dynamic Duos" that includes 18 curated outdoor screenings in parks around the city.

"The Dynamic Duos series will explore themes of partnership, friendship, coupledom, rivalry, doppelgängers, and other dualities in a wide variety of cinematic two-handers," reads the press release.

Kicking off the season in Fort York is the story of feminist anti-heroes Thelma & Louise on June 15 and Rob Reiner's psychological horror Misery on June 16, each coupled with a Canadian-made short.

Last year, TOPS expanded from its primary outpost in Christie Pits to the Corktown Common and Fort York, while this year it will include a new three-week series in Bell Manor Park near Humber Bay.

Each screening is free or PWYC with a suggested donation of $10. It's a BYOChair-or-blanket affair with food, drinks and merch available for purchase before each film.

