bayview village

Toronto shopping mall is getting a massive makeover with new shops

A mall in Toronto is set to get a huge makeover, including the addition of new stores and restaurants.

While the Eaton Centre has certainly been the subject of many major changes in recent months, according to a recent report by Retail Insider, it's Bayview Village Shopping Centre that'll soon be undergoing a major glow up.

Already regarded as one of the more upscale malls in the city, Bayview Village is set to see some major upgrades, both to its interiors and directory within the coming years.

According to the article, the impending changes, both in design and in the mall's choice of tennants, are being made with the aim of offering a European-inspired luxury shopping experience.

In terms of shopping, luxury children's department store, Moda Kids, will soon be calling Bayview Village Shopping Centre home, and Italian womenswear label, Rinascimento, has already opened.

In terms of new food options, the mall will be welcoming several droolworthy new tenants in the near future.

Ju-Raku, a high-end Japanese concept will be opening in the mall towards the end of 2024, while national breakfast chain, Pür & Simple, is expected to open their fourth Toronto location there in January of 2025.

The shopping centre's impending renovation is an extension of a much larger project that will add, in the Bayview Village website's words, "sleek new residences, added experiential shopping venues, and welcoming pedestrian avenues, green areas, and public spaces," to the area.

The project is being overseen by QuadReal Property Group, the same company behind some other major projects in the city, like the new IMMIX building at Yonge and College and the proposed Cloverdale Mall redevelopment.

Lead photo by

Shutterstock
