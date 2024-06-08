Toronto sneaker store just closed every one of its locations except one

A Canadian sneaker retailer just announced that they're closing seven of their eight locations — including one that's been open for less than a year.

Since 2017, Plus (which stands for People Like Us) has grown to be a power in the sneaker and streetwear resale space around Toronto and the GTA after initially launching in Vancouver.

Carrying a sneakerhead's dream stock of saught after shoes like Yeezys and Jordans, the business grew rapidly, expanding to eight retail locations in and around the city within the space of seven years.

Most recently — as in, March of 2024, — the retailer opened flagship store at Yorkdale, the largest of the company's fleet, seemingly planting a flag in the Toronto market.

Just three months later, though, Plus took to Instagram to announce that they'd not only be closing the brand-new Yorkdale location, but seven of their brick and mortar retail locations.

"Due to unforseen circumstances, we have had to close our recently re-opened flagship at Yorkdale," the statement reads.

"This, combined with the global economic downturn, has led us to the difficult decision to close seven of our eight locations and consolidate all operations to Square One."

In addition to Toronto and GTA locations at the Eaton Centre, Yorkdale, Sherway Gardens and Vaughan Mills, the retailer's locations in Calgary, Ottawa and Vancouver will also be closing their doors for good.

You'll still be able to shop Plus' exclusive inventory of sneakers and threads online or in-person at their location in Mississauga's Square One Mall.