Popular furniture store shuts down Toronto location and moves online

A furniture store in Toronto that was around for several decades has shut their doors for good, opting to only operate online.

For more than 30 years, Canadian furniture brand, Pavilion, held down the fort from their 42 Gladstone brick and mortar, keeping the West Queen West crowd happy and their homes well-furnished.

Specializing in showcasing Canadian design, Pavilion has earned a reputation for itself over the years as a leader in the Toronto design community — establishing itself as a go-to for industry professionals and regular folk alike.

Everything changes, though, and as of this Spring, the store has shut its doors on Gladstone — and the idea of a physical retail location in general — for good.

After launching an extensive liquidation sale for the month leading up to the closure, the brand has officially settled itself comfortably into the online-only life — and you can still shop their impressive inventory of modern furniture and decor.