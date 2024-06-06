Nike is opening a huge new flagship store in Toronto

Toronto's CF Eaton Centre has shared big news about some exciting additions on the way, including a brand new Nike flagship store.

In a Thursday news release, Cadillac Fairview announced that the ubiquitous sportswear brand will be relocating from its current unit on the first level of the mall to a much larger space in the old Nordstrom store closer to the centre's Dundas end.

The new-and-improved Nike Eaton Centre will encompass 18,000 square feet across two floors, marking just one part of the attraction's latest "evolution."

Also taking over part of the former anchoring department store space — which shuttered when Nordstrom completely pulled out of Canada last summer — are a Simons and an Eataly.

The 110,000-square-foot Simons will be the first outpost of the brand, which carries men's and women's fashions, in downtown Toronto. The Eataly, meanwhile, is the fourth to open in Canada after the original location on Bloor, and the newly-opened food halls at Sherway Gardens and Shops at Don Mills (both also CF properties).

Simons is opening up two new Toronto locations in former Nordstrom stores https://t.co/X41lHdAcVn — blogTO (@blogTO) June 6, 2024

All three stores will open in 2025, with CF's CEO saying that "nothing is more important than creating a world-class shopping experience for our guests and we're thrilled to welcome these exciting clients to our flagship shopping centre in the heart of downtown Toronto."