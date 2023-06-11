Nordstrom announces its official closing date of all stores in Canada

After months of offering major sales, Nordstrom has announced the final day you can still shop at its Canadian stores.

On its website, the retailer said it would close all its locations after June 13.

However, some stores might close even earlier, depending on inventory.

Shoppers can take advantage of 70-80 per cent discounts on items and some ticketed items will be up for grabs for even lower prices.

The company announced on March 2 that it was closing all its Canadian stores, including Nordstrom Rack, by the summer. The news came right after it revealed its earnings for 2022's fourth fiscal quarter.

"We entered Canada in 2014 with a plan to build and sustain a long-term business there," said the retail giant's CEO Erik Nordstrom.

"We regularly review every aspect of our business to make sure that we are set up for success. Despite our best efforts, we do not see a realistic path to profitability for the Canadian business."

The next day, Nordstrom announced it would hold massive liquidation sales across its Canadian stores starting March 21.

Since then, the discounts have been flowing in.

Earlier this week, photos surfaced online showing a Nordstrom store in Toronto desperately offering single shoes for $5.