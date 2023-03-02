Fashion & Style
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

nordstrom closing canada

Nordstrom is closing all of its Canadian stores and cutting 2,500 jobs

Nordstrom Inc. will be shutting down its Canadian operations and closing all of its stores across the country.

The company announced on Thursday that all 2,500 of its Canadian staff members will lose their jobs. 

The American luxury department store chain said its decision was informed by its expectations of sales declining in the new fiscal year, when it expects revenue to fall four to six per cent

"We entered Canada in 2014 with a plan to build and sustain a long-term business there. Despite our best efforts, we do not see a realistic path to probability for the Canadian business," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a release on Thursday.

Nordstrom expects to finish all of its store closures in Canada by late June, and will cease operating its Canadian e-commerce platform on Thursday. 

Nordstrom currently has six locations across Canada, with a further seven Nordstrom Rack locations. 

There are currently Nordstorms at Sherway Gardens, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Yorkdale Shopping Centre and a Nordstrom Rack at One Bloor and Vaughan Mills. 

