People in Toronto disappointed by low savings at Nordstrom's liquidation sale

Nordstrom's liquidation sale was given the green light by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on Monday, but it looks like shoppers aren't too thrilled about the savings so far.

On March 2, the Seattle-based retailer dropped the shocking news that it would be closing all 13 of its Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack locations across Canada, leading to a devastating cut of 2,500 jobs.

Bargain hunters quickly began to speculate about the possibility of a massive exit sale once the news was announced, and earlier in March, Nordstrom confirmed in an email to customers that it would indeed be hosting a liquidation sale, subject to court approval.

Now that the liquidation sale is finally here, avid Nordstrom shoppers flocked to their nearest location to take advantage of the discounted rates.

However, many were left disappointed and rather confused once it became clear that most of the discounted merchandise so far is only 5 per cent off.

When it comes to apparel, brands like Free People, Treasure and Bond, Open Edit, Topshop, Madewell and BP all had racks of clothing at 5 per cent off.

Most of the luxury brands that Nordstrom is well-known for carrying weren't discounted at all, leading to lots of dissatisfied comments on social media.

the sale so trash today, 5% off shoes and 20% of SOME boots at nordstrom — lewie vooton • 🫤 • (@hoodshordy) March 21, 2023

At Nordstrom's Sherway Gardens location, only a few racks of select sleepwear, loungewear, and outwear were discounted at 20 per cent off.

Nordstrom really said yea we closing down but yall only getting 5% off 🥲🤭 — Bailey. (@_thebai) March 21, 2023

While many were disappointed by the sale so far, others reassured shoppers to remain patient, as liquidation sales typically increase discounts as the weeks go by.

The curious shopper in me decided to check out Nordstrom’s liquidation sale expecting to see some bargains only to see it was a 5% off everything kinda sale. I legit turned around and said this ain’t it! #Nordstrom #fail — Suzette Francis (@SuzieFranchise) March 21, 2023

However, others asserted that by the time the great savings kick in, there will be no desirable merchandise left at any of the stores.

Y'all Nordstrom's liquidation sale is only 5% off, that ain't even tax. They're disrespectful — Free Di Gyal Dem🇯🇲🇨🇦 (@Allthingsdcee) March 21, 2023

Nordstrom Canada's e-commerce platform has already been scrapped, and the luxury department chain said it expects to close all its stores in Canada by late June 2023, meaning the liquidation sale should continue for the next few months.

non hockey tweet but nordstrom's "huge liquidation sale" being 5% off everything is so funny — Sam (@samanthacp_) March 21, 2023

Despite weeks of savings ahead, many shoppers continue to express their dissatisfaction with the initial discount point of 5 per cent.

While we're here, it's also a good time to remind you not to redirect your anger at Nordstrom staff, who have no authority in setting the sale prices.

Nordstrom currently has locations at Sherway Gardens, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, and Yorkdale Shopping Centre, as well as Nordstrom Rack locations at One Bloor and Vaughan Mills.