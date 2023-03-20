Nordstrom is about to have a huge liquidation sale across Canada

Nordstrom's massive liquidation sale could begin as soon as Tuesday after the Ontario Superior Court of Justice gave the Seattle-based retailer the green light to begin liquidating its merchandise at a hearing on Monday.

On March 2, the luxury department giant announced that it would be closing all of its 13 Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack locations in Canada, leading to a loss of 2,500 jobs.

While many avid Nordstrom shoppers were devastated to hear that the retailer would be exiting the Canadian market, bargain hunters were eager to take advantage of a possible liquidation sale.

Earlier this month, Nordstrom confirmed in an email to customers that it would "commence a liquidation sale, subject to Court approval in March."

The company is well known for offering an extensive list of luxury clothing brands, accessories, beauty products, and home essentials, and this might just be the last time shoppers in Canada can access the retailer's high prices at a discounted rate.

Nordstrom Canada's e-commerce platform was scrapped on March 2, and the luxury department chain said it expects to complete its winding down of operations by late June 2023.

"We entered Canada in 2014 with a plan to build and sustain a long-term business there. Despite our best efforts, we do not see a realistic path to probability for the Canadian business," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a release.

There are currently Nordstrom locations at Sherway Gardens, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, and Yorkdale Shopping Centre, as well as Nordstrom Rack locations at One Bloor and Vaughan Mills.