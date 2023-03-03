Nordstrom is planning a huge liquidation sale at its stores across Canada this month

Nordstrom announced on Thursday that it will be closing all of its 13 Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores in Canada, cutting 2,500 jobs less than ten years after entering the Canadian market.

While some customers were devastated to hear the news, others were eager to take advantage of the luxury department chain's liquidation sale.

On Friday morning, Nordstrom sent out an email to customers and posted an update to its website stating the intention to "commence a liquidation sale, subject to Court approval, later in March."

As the company is known for selling expensive clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty products and home essentials, this sale means shoppers might get a chance to shop some of their favourite designer items at a discounted rate.

The company also provided several updates regarding its "tough decision to wind down" operations in Canada.

For now, Nordstrom Canada stores will continue to operate as normal, although as of Friday, customers are no longer able to shop at nordstrom.ca.

Nordstrom is closing all of its Canadian stores and cutting 2,500 jobs https://t.co/uUBWyXLv7y #Nordstrom #Canada — blogTO (@blogTO) March 2, 2023

Orders placed through Nordstrom's Canadian website will continue to be fulfilled, and returns and exchanges will also continue to be accepted with the store's return policies through March 17, according to the company.



After this date, all sales are final and returns and exchanges will no longer be permitted.

Digital returns are also no longer available as of March 2. If you happened to place an order online prior to March 2, you'll be able to return it to your local Nordstrom store until March 17, but will no longer be able to track your order.

Nordstrom Canada gift cards will also continue to be honoured through to the end of the liquidation sale for in-store purchases only.

The American luxury department store chain said its decision to wind down operations in Canada was informed by its expectations of sales declining in the new fiscal year.

Nordstrom expects to finish all of its store closures in Canada by late June.

There are currently Nordstrom locations at Sherway Gardens, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, and Yorkdale Shopping Centre, as well as Nordstrom Rack locations at One Bloor and Vaughan Mills.