Toronto TikToker teaches Canadian shoppers what not to buy amid cost of living crisis

Fast-fashion clothes are not only creating massive landfills around the world but also wasting your hard-earned money. However, sometimes, branded clothes with hefty price tags can be low quality, too.

So how does one decide what to buy? Or rather, what not to buy?

If you've recently been wondering why your clothes — even items from more reputable brands — deteriorate in quality or look lacklustre after a few washes, you're not alone. Think pilled sweaters, jeans that rip from a little chub rub, loosely sewn buttons and cheap zippers.

Money doesn't always equate to quality when buying clothes, and few people understand that the way Jennifer Wang does. The Toronto TikToker wants to "de-influence" you from spending money on such items at some of your favourite stores.

Where an influencer is a social media personality who may advertise products to sell them, a de-influencer does the opposite. They give their honest opinion to save you trouble and money.

If you're planning to go shopping or making an online order, you may want to pay attention to Wang's advice before picking up those trendy but expensive vegan leather pants or that sweater you saw on TikTok. They may look nice now but could start pilling next month.

The Canadian has amassed hundreds of thousands of followers for her videos that provide insightful and informative reviews of clothing at big-name stores and which items are not worth your money due to their quality.

"Quality comes with a price tag, and fast fashion greatly skewed our perception of what quality clothes should cost," she said in an interview.

According to Wang, some of the offenders when it comes to brands that are priced high for low-quality pieces include Alo Yoga, Oak + Fort, J Crew and Aritzia.

Think before you shop

It was an Aritzia review that kicked off Wang's success as a "de-influencer."

"Let me show you some stuff I would never buy from Aritzia and why," she says in the video, which was first posted in September 2022 and has since gained hundreds of thousands of views.

Wang goes on to explain that items made out of ribbed fabric and "vegan leather" are pieces you shouldn't be spending your money on.

Wang's day job doesn’t have anything to do with fashion at all. She's a clinical pharmacist working in one of Canada's top hospitals.

She started her content creation journey as a pharmacy student at the University of Toronto. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she downloaded TikTok, started watching videos, and noticed creators posting a lot of fast fashion hauls.

"I consider myself an environmentalist, so to see the increasing problem of textile waste pollution and being a fashion enthusiast, I decided to do something about it," she said.

Since that initial video, Wang has continued to make detailed reviews on popular stores and goes into detail about fabric, stitching, and overall make of the items.

Poorly constructed items at popular stores

Aritzia isn't the only brand Wang dissects, of course.

In a recent video, which received over two million views, Wang talks about Vancouver-based brand Oak + Fort, which describes itself as providing shoppers with "thoughtful design for a modern lifestyle."

But for Wang, many of Oak + Fort's pieces are poorly constructed and don't justify the brand's pricing.

"I can't believe people think Oak + Fort is good quality," she says in the video as she begins her review of a sweater she spotted on the store's window mannequin.

"A whopping $108 and for what? For an uneven knit with huge holes in it, this isn't even straight," she says, pointing to uneven stitching.

"The inside is super messy, and it's acrylic. Out of all synthetics for sweaters, acrylic is the worst," Wang continues, explaining that the material is "deceiving because it is soft," but after a couple of washes, it doesn't hold up well.

In another video, she explains why she doesn’t get the "hype" about the trendy and expensive activewear brand Alo Yoga.

"If you shop at Alo, can you tell me why? This sweatshirt that's not even 100 per cent cotton; it looks like something you could buy at Walmart and costs $130," she says.

"Sixty-four dollars for this shirt that's see-through. You can see the tag and messy stitching. I just don't see the hype here."

Wang credits her academic research skills for helping her understand the fashion world.

"Although I don’t have a formal fashion background, it's easy for me to apply my research to learn about fashion. I'm also a self-taught seamstress, so that experience helped me be more astute about clothing construction and stitching," she says.

She says she also comments on items and brands based on her own experiences as a shopper and fashion.

Some items are worth the money

Wang's content isn't just about sharing what items not to purchase. She also shares insight into what types of clothing are well-constructed and worth your money at big-name stores.

"Every store balances their inventory between high and low-margin goods. So, of course, some items are worth buying, and others aren't. My content is focused on education to help shoppers pick out the worthwhile items and leave the rip-offs behind," she says.

Even though she has shared criticism for certain stores, she also talks about pieces she feels are well-made and would purchase. For Wang, it's not necessarily about the store itself but rather individual items on the rack that you should be paying attention to as a shopper.

"Every store has some worthwhile items, and some aren't. That's why I hesitate to recommend brands or stores because a brand name doesn't guarantee quality."

Before spending money, here's what to check

If you're making holiday gift purchases right now, or you're an avid shopper who wants to make intelligent purchases, Wang advises the first thing to check on a piece of clothing is the stitching.

"Always check the stitching to make sure it's evening; always check the zippers for bulk and proper installation," she advises.

Wang notes that when it comes to stitching, shoppers should be looking at the size of each stitch and if they are "proportional to how delicate the fabric is."

"For example, a thin silk charmeuse blouse should be sewn with small stitches compared to a thick wool coat, which should be sewn with larger ones," she says.

"Always check that the stitching is even, look for missing stitches, and check where the stitches end to make sure it looks neat and there isn't any excess bulk or untrimmed threads."

Another good rule of thumb is to look for items made out of natural fabrics such as wool (merino and cashmere), cotton or silk. However, Wang notes there are some exceptions and grey areas.

"For example, activewear or waterproof clothing needs to be made with synthetic fibres," she says. "Also, just because it's natural doesn't mean it’s good quality… it depends on the garment."

As for the best place to save money and purchase good-quality clothing, Wang does have one recommendation: shop second-hand.

She feels that, generally, clothing was made with "much more attention to detail and artistry several decades ago."

"I personally love to shop at thrift stores and vintage shops for this reason. Plus, it's more sustainable and better for our planet."

So whether you're shopping at Aritzia, Roots, Oak + Fort, Alo, Lululemon, Reformation or any other famous clothing brand, make sure you review the contents of your shopping cart once and keep Wang's pointers in mind before you check out.