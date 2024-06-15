Massive new liquidation store opens in Toronto and prices are really cheap

A huge new liquidation store has officially opened in Toronto.

If you've been searching high and low for the perfect place to score some goodies without breaking your budget, look no further — Orfus Market Liquidation has officially opened in Toronto.

The new location, connected to Orfus Market by the Pound, where racks upon racks of clothes are priced out by weight, it features liquidation pallets full of untouched goodies at seriously marked down stuff.

Come dressed to do some serious digging, because the store is packed wall-to-wall with massive boxes that are filled to the brim with everything from electronics, appliances, toys and more.

Here's how it works: new items arrive on Saturday, where everything costs $20, and the price will continue to drop progressively over the week until it gets down to $1 on Thursday.

The store is open as of Saturday, June 15, at 55 Orfus Road in the Castlefield Design District.