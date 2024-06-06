Simons is opening up two new Toronto locations in former Nordstrom stores

Quebec-based retailer Simons has announced that it will spend over $75 million to open two new stores in Toronto this fall, replacing a pair of shuttered Nordstrom locations following that brand's exit from the Canadian retail scene.

Simons announced plans to open its 18th and 19th stores in Canada on Thursday. The two new locations will debut at Yorkdale Shopping Centre and CF Toronto Eaton Centre this fall.

The new Yorkdale location will span two floors and 118,000 square feet within the mall's vacated Nordstrom space, with a refreshed design from Lemay Michaud Architecture and Gensler Design that will incorporate natural elements with the sun as a central theme.

The CF Toronto Eaton Centre location will span 110,000 square feet across three levels. Like the Yorkdale store, the former Eaton Centre Nordstrom location will get a facelift by Lemay Michaud Architecture and Gensler Design.

"We believe in the vitality and competitiveness of the Canadian retail landscape and are excited about the future here and about growing here," says Bernard Leblanc, President and CEO of Simons.

The new Simons locations will create approximately 400 retail jobs at a time when many retail brands are vacating their brick-and-mortar spaces in the face of growing online sales.