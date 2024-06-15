Huge new Walmart Supercentre opening in Ontario

An Ontario town just outside of Toronto is going to be home to a new Walmart Supercentre location in the near future according to a recent most by the chain.

While Toronto is home to Walmart Supercentre locations at Dufferin Mall and in the Stockyards District, its a different municipality that'll be revelling in the endless aisles of budget-friendly essentials in the near future.

Ontario's latest Walmart Supercentre will be taking up residence in the heart of Port Credit near the corner of Cawthra Road and Lakeshore East.

According to Walmart's post on Linkedin, the new store is "thoughtfully designed with the busy customer in mind," and will continue to sell "all the great things you’d expect from your Walmart store."

"As Canada’s landscape continues to change, we’re focused on serving new Canadians and urban dwellers and are excited to be part of the significant growth Port Credit is experiencing," the post continues.

While no specific opening date has yet been announced for the new store, Walmart confirms that it'll be coming in 2025, so you'll still have to wait patiently to start shopping daily deals.

This will mark the seventh Walmart Supercentre location in Mississauga.