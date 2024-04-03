Fashion & Style
Phoebe Knight
Posted 3 hours ago
toronto eclipse glasses

5 places in Toronto you can still get glasses for the 2024 Solar Eclipse

Solar eclipse glasses in Toronto are becoming the most highly coveted object since Stanley Cups as time ticks down to the celestial spectacle on April 8 — but luckily there are still some places in the city where you can get the goods.

Toronto hasn't seen a total eclipse since 1925, and won't see one again until 2144, and while, yes, the city will only be seeing about 98 per cent of the eclipse this time around, it's close enough to full that you definitely won't want to miss it.

Here are some places in Toronto where you can still get solar eclipse glasses.

Henderson Brewing Company

Stock up on brews for your eclipse party, and you can get your hands on a pair of ISO-certified glasses to protect your eyes while you watch. Henderson is giving away a free pair of solar eclipse glasses with the purchase of any 8 cans of beer online.

PPE Supply Canada

While the term PPE usually conjures mental images of masks and rubber gloves, it also applies to solar protective glasses, and this PPE retailer with a Liberty Village location (and same-day shipping) has them in stock.

Warby Parker

Judging by the massive lines that caused headlines at the start of the month, you might have to put your patience to the test to pick up a pair of complimentary solar glasses at this glasses retailer, but you can still find them at any Toronto location while supplies last.

Toronto Zoo

Answer the call of the wild on Monday, April 8, and you'll score a complimentary pair of solar eclipse glasses with the purchase of your ticket, so you can marvel at the once-in-a-lifetime event among the monkeys, zebras and children visiting on their PA day.

Your local dispensary

You don't have to be a stoner to marvel at the vastness and complexity of the cosmos, but if you are, you can get your hands on a pair of solar eclipse glasses when you pick up the latest copy of Kind Magazine at your local dispensary, courtesy of infused beverage company, TeaPot.

Lead photo by

Nicolas Ospina Soriano via Shutterstock
