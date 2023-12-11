Uniqlo is opening two brand-new Toronto locations in 2024

Japanese-based global retailer Uniqlo has announced a massive expansion across the continent that includes two brand new stores in Toronto, opening next spring.

Uniqlo will open the first nine of 20 planned new stores in an ambitious North American expansion in spring 2024, including four Canadian locations, two of which will be located in Toronto malls.

The latest Uniqlo locations will open at CF Fairview Mall and Scarborough Town Centre at a yet-to-be-announced date next spring, marking the third and fourth brick-and-mortar locations for the brand since landing at CF Eaton Centre in 2016.

The brand currently operates two stores in Toronto: the aforementioned CF Eaton Centre location and another at Yorkdale Shopping Centre, opened in 2019.

Uniqlo's spring openings also include locations in Ottawa and Calgary.

"We couldn't be more excited to enter the next phase of our North American expansion plan and serve more customers in the U.S. and Canada," says Daisuke Tsukagoshi, CEO of Uniqlo North America.

"Stores are the heartbeat of our business, where we can engage with our local communities, hear directly from our customers, and best understand their needs to continue to improve and perfect our products," said Tsukagoshi, adding, "We're looking forward to a big year ahead."

The opening of 20 new North American locations in 2024 is part of a broader expansion plan for the brand that seeks to reach 200 stores on the continent by 2027, doubling its current presence in Canada and the United States.

Such a bold move comes amid a time of unprecedented struggles for large brick-and-mortar retail brands.

Uniqlo reported significant North American growth at the close of the 2023 fiscal year in August, and the brand expects strong growth in 2024 with projected double-digit sales growth in its existing stores.

Several months earlier, retail giant Nordstrom announced its exit from the Canadian market, shuttering all stores in the country and cutting 2,500 jobs.