UNIQLO is about to open their second downtown Toronto location

UNIQLO is about to open a new space that's set to bring more attention to its most iconic products.

The 8,157 square foot store will open the morning of October 16 in First Canadian Place, a prime location for the Bay Street lunch crowd.



This is the first time UNIQLO has opened a store like this in Canada.



The space will include a monthly rotation of UNIQLO's LifeWear line, which includes its flagship products like its thermal HEATTECH line, ultra light down jackets and Suprima cotton shirt.

It will also allow customers to drop off gently used UNIQLO clothing in bins for donation, an initiative also available at its 12 other Canadian stores.

UNIQLO has been on a bit of a tear, opening locations around Toronto, but this will be only the second store downtown following the one at the Eaton Centre.

This one, however, won't be around forever. UNIQLO is referring to it as a pop-up. It will remain open until at least October 2020.