UNIQLO opening more stores in Toronto

New locations of the popular and affordable retailer UNIQLO are coming to the city later this year, to the delight of avid shoppers.

UNIQLO just announced that they'll be opening not just one, but three new locations in the Toronto area this fall.

Shoppers near Vaughan Mills, CF Markville and Square One Shopping Centre will soon see the staple red and white signage that beckons them to the land of minimal-design blouses, T-shirts and trousers.

We're extremely excited to announce several new stores opening fall 2018! Stay tuned for more opening details. #UNIQLOCanada pic.twitter.com/ezj9otiDur — Uniqlo_Canada (@Uniqlo_Canada) June 6, 2018

The largest new store to open in Toronto will be the one at Vaughan Mills with an over 20,000-square-foot sales floor, on one floor. That's not to say the stores at CF Markville and Square One will be tiny: both will be about 15,000 square feet on one floor.

These new stores will bring the total in Ontario to five, joining one in the Eaton Centre and another in Yorkdale.