Toronto clothing store Good Neighbour throwing its first ever warehouse sale

If you love shopping local, then perhaps you already know the name Good Neighbour in Toronto.

The local company just announced plans for their first ever warehouse sale, celebrating ten years of business.

Since the establishment of their flagship store in Leslieville, the brand has expanded across the city with two additional stores, including one on Roncesvalles Avenue. And just this past spring, their largest store to date opened its doors on Yonge Street.

If you're looking to do some holiday shopping early, then perhaps a warehouse sale will do the trick.

The clothing retailer specializes in comfort-casual, carrying brands like Herschel and Mackage. The store also sells home and bath products, along with quirky art prints that your eccentric, thirty-something cousin might appreciate.

The warehouse sale will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 24 to 27, while Sunday’s sale will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2 Strange Street in Riverside.