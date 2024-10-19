Toronto gift shop suddenly shuts down leaving vendors scrambling

A Toronto store that was a neighbourhood stalwart has suddenly shut its doors for good, and one vendor claims they were only given a day's notice.

There's no shortage of much-cherished businesses in Kensington Market. Whether it's Wanda's Pie in the Sky or Burdock, there's something about that particular neighbourhood that lends itself to housing businesses that hold a special place in the hearts of those who frequent the area.

For many, one such business is gift shop-emporium, Blue Banana, which, for the past 17 years has been a hub for quick gift pick-ups, quippy cards and stocking stuffers.

Housing a number of local vendors selling everything from stickers to glassware and so, so many quirky socks, the goods on offer at Blue Banana are largely a far cry from artisinal, but, boy, was the store ever a life saver when it came to last-minute gifts or a casual browse.

The shop's nearly two-decade stint in the neighbourhood seems to have come to an abrupt close, though, as the shop has suddenly — and quietly — closed its doors for good.

While a quick Google search confirms the shop's status as permanently closed, no formal announcement was made by the business prior to — or after — the closure, and one former vendor alleges to blogTO that those who sold their goods in the store were given little more warning and explanation than that.

The vendor, who has chosen to remain anonymous, claims that, not only were the store's numerous vendors only given a day's notice that the store was shutting down, but the shop's owners had also missed around two months of vendor payments.

The vendor, who says they had sold their goods in the shop for a "long time," blames poor operation and management skills behind the store's sudden closure, stating that, in spite of the store's regular traffic, the owners were simply unable to make it work.

blogTO was unable to reach Blue Banana to provide a statement on the closure and allegations.

Blue Banana was formerly located at 250 Augusta Avenue.