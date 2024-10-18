Yorkdale Mall is getting a bunch of exciting new stores and pop-ups

Shoppers, start your engines! Yorkdale Shopping Centre, is adding some exciting additions this season. The mall is hosting a handful of limited-time pop-ups and adding permanent new stores to their roster.

Here's what to know about what just opened and also what's coming to Yorkdale.

Drunk Elephant's tropical paradise pop-up

Viral skincare brand Drunk Elephant has already arrived at Yorkdale with a vibrant pop-up in the East Court across from Lululemon.

"Step into island-inspired rooms and learn more about the holiday collection, sample cult-favourite products, and take home some swag," shares the brand.

The pop-up is already open and runs until Oct. 20.

Nikon's diner-themed pop-up

"Snap and test-drive Nikon's latest digital camera in a fun and nostalgic setting with plenty of photo opportunities and a chance to win the retro-styled Nikon Zfc camera, designed with classic Nikon aesthetics, 4K video and a flip-out vlogger screen with live streaming capabilities," says Nikon.

This pop-up can be found in the East Atrium area next to Starbucks and the TTC entrance.

The pop-up is already open and runs until Oct. 24 .

Knix pop-up

Knix is bringing its collection of innovative intimates and activewear to Yorkdale Mall this fall and winter with a Toronto pop-up. There will be grand opening festivities, featuring celebrity facialist SKINBYVEE, treats from Nutbar, stunning floral arrangements, and more surprises in store.

The opening event will be in the North corridor from Oct. 24 to 27.

Versace

Luxury brand Versace is opening a new location at Yorkdale Mall in Toronto. According to the brand, it "designs, manufactures, distributes and retails fashion and lifestyle products including haute couture, prèt-à-porter, accessories, jewelry, watches, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings all bearing the distinctive Medusa logo."

The exact opening date has not yet been announced.

Tiffany & Co

Tiffany & Co is redesigning and reopening its flagship location at the mall. Expect a new and beautiful Tiffany & Co with the same charm and amazing jewellery and products as before.

The exact opening date is still under wraps.