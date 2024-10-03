Canadians are overwhelmingly buying secondhand items to save money

Hitting up the thrift store for unique finds isn't just a shopping trend; more Canadians are buying secondhand to make ends meet.

That's according to a new survey commissioned by neighbourhood-focused buy-and-sell platform Karrot.

The Second-Hand Sentiment Survey highlights that the country's high cost of living is a driving factor behind Canadians choosing to buy secondhand items, from clothing to furniture and even gifts.

The survey found that a significant number (84 per cent) of Canadians said savings were the biggest motivation behind their choice to purchase preowned goods.

A shift to thrift

Thrifting or buying secondhand appeared to be popular among most Canadian age groups, with younger consumers leading the way.

The survey found that nearly 93 per cent of Canadians 18 to 34 are likely to buy secondhand to save.

However, a significant number (83 per cent) of those ages 35 to 54 and 78 per cent of respondents over 55 said they also do the same.

One in four respondents said they were hunting for preowned goods at least once a month.

With the holiday season coming up, the survey also found that over half (55 per cent) of respondents are planning to shop on secondhand platforms to find gifts for friends and loved ones.

This sentiment was shared by Canadians of a broad age range: 63 per cent of respondents between 18 and 54 said they were thinking of thrifting for a holiday gift.

Is thrifting getting more expensive?

While buying secondhand is a popular money-saving strategy, some shoppers have recently criticized the rising cost of goods they’ve spotted on thrift store shelves.

Thrifters have created online communities, both local and national, on social media platforms to air their grievances. One such community is the nearly 11,000-member Facebook group Value Village Ripoffs and Obscene Price Hikes.

A popular theme among group members is finding used Dollarama items that have been priced higher than new ones, specifically at thrift giant Value Village.

For example, in August, Andrea Chekmar, based in New Westminster, B.C., found a popular Dollarama plate selling for $7.99 — which is more than double its original price — at a Value Village location.

Last month, Cindy Dulay of Ontario was shopping at a Value Village on Seniors Day when she spotted a Toronto Maple Leafs trash can "with rust inside." The can had a $2 Dollarama price tag, but the Value Village tag read $4.99.

However, Karrot's findings note that Canadians aren't just turning to physical thrift stores to find pre-loved goods, as most respondents (70 per cent) said they were doing their secondhand shopping on online platforms.

The survey was conducted from September 18 to 20, including 1,511 online Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.

With files from Imaan Sheikh