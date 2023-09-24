There's a thriving vintage scene in an area of Toronto you'd least expect

Fashion is cyclicle and ever-changing. That's why, even when fast-fashion trends die quick, the second-hand market never goes out of style.

The vintage clothing scene in Toronto is thriving with an abundance of one-of-a-kind boutiques and consignment shops.

It's become a culture to sift through your local thrift - rummaging through hundreds of hangers in search of that one item (you don't know what it is yet, but when you find it, you'll know).

Sometimes, bad thrift days leave you empty handed. But good thrift days may get you a cool shirt, nice-fitting jeans and even designer items.

On those days, you can almost forget that musty, perfume-covered scent clinging on the clothes.

Toronto boasts an extraordinary diversity, beautifully showcased through the wide spectrum of styles you'll find at your local thrift. Whether you're into eclectic, streetwear, cottagecore or alternative, Toronto has something for everyone.

What you discover may match neighbourhood you're exploring. If you're shopping in Kensington Market, expect to find (but not limited to) long boho-style skirts, loose, comfy clothing, unconventional silhouettes, patterns, and lots of colour.

Toronto's new vintage frontier

On the other hand, Scarborough's vintage scene has a focus primarily on streetwear matched with fresh sneakers, and well-fitted caps.

This area of the city, previously known for its negative reputation associated with street crimes, has successfully turned that perception around, embracing its strong connection to street culture and the fashion that accompanies it.

"We started in 2018," says Marcus dela Cruz, a Scarborough-based reseller whose brand is affiliated with Hype Exchange.

"That's the era when reselling was going places, bridging the gap between OG's and new kids trying to make money."

And while a lot of independent resellers got their start long before, it wasn't until the pandemic that they experienced a surge in their businesses.

"People had a lot of free time. Everybody was hyper-focused on social media platforms, which is when a lot of people started their online businesses," Scarborough-based Black Market Vintage vendor Ken Munar tells blogTO.

"Nine times out of ten people would go to the mall to buy something spontaneously, but when you amplify that with everyone being bored at home and getting CERB money," remarks Attire Co. shop-owner Bernard Manarin, "It was like the perfect storm."

While a lot of tradional brick-and-mortar businesses suffered financially during the pandemic, online closet-sellers saw an opportunity.

Since then, there's been a surge in pop-up thrifting events in Scarborough. In the past, it was mainly Scarborough residents selling to folks in Toronto and the downtown core.

However, Scarborough has now carved out its niche in the vintage scene, with sporadic pop-up shops scattered in the area, typically gaining popularity through word-of-mouth.

The Scarborough community, once known as a hot-spot for immigrants and affordable housing, is changing its narrative in more ways than one.

In fashion, it has helped reinvigorate the streetwear era from the 90s, 80s and even further beyond - seamlessly blending modern elements like new Jordan sneakers with same-coloured vintage shirts to match.

Their success, both within Toronto and beyond, is a testament to the collective spirit of Scarborough residents.

It's a place where adversity is a constant companion, where the hustle mentality is ingrained, and in the vintage scene, a source of inspiration firmly rooted in their humble origins, distinct from influences of the broader city of Toronto.