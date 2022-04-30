Fashion & Style
Sheila O'Neill
Posted 31 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
kensington market thrift stores

The essential guide to thrift and vintage clothing stores in Kensington Market

Fashion & Style
Sheila O'Neill
Posted 31 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Kensington Market thrift and vintage stores supply treasure hunters with unique, daring and stylish threads for all occassions.

Bordered by College on the north, Dundas on the south, Spadina on the east and Bathurst on the west, Kensington Market is truly the heartbeat of Toronto’s downtown core. An eclectic mix of culture, shopping and dining makes the neighbourhood a haven for artists and creatives alike. 

One defining Kensington feature is the abundance of vintage and consignment shops within its square city block. With the increased movement towards sustainable fashion options — such as opting for previously-loved items — Kensington is the perfect spot for your next vintage shopping spree.

Here's a long list of several vintage gems you’ll find tucked away in one of Toronto’s most beloved neighbourhoods.

Courage My Love

Serving treasure hunters and vintage enthusiasts since 1975, Courage My Love is a Kensington staple and an absolute must if you’re planning a day of thrifting in the eclectic neighbourhood. Homed inside a turquoise Victorian house, Courage My Love carries vintage finds, unique jewellery pieces and beads, as well as remade vintage.

kensington market thrift stores

The extensive selection of beads, charms and jewellery available at Courage My Love.

Urban Catwalk

You’ll find a wide-range of vintage options from army fatigues, to sports jerseys and colourful tulle ballerina skirts at this family-run business. Urban Catwalk is known as a friendly spot in the market, offering great selection at reasonable prices.

kensington market thrift stores

Urban Catwalk’s big collection of sports jerseys and camo jackets.

Exile

Exile, “Kensington’s vintage and costume mecca,” has been a mainstay in the neighbourhood since 1975, originally appealing to the punk, DIY and anti-war scenes. They've since secured a position as one of Kensington’s most popular vintage shops, now focusing on 1940s through 60s styles, as well as an impressive collection of worn-in Levi’s.

kensington market thrift stores

Exile’s rack of vintage fur coats and wall of wacky colourful wigs.

Space Vintage

This mother-daughter owned business offers styling services for their carefully curated selection of vintage pieces that lean towards more glam. Planning an event, looking forward to your prom? Contact Space Vintage to book a styling appointment and they’ll have a rack of options picked out for you before you even arrive. 

kensington market thrift stores

Glamorous dresses for your next special occasion, waiting to be styled for you at Space Vintage.

Miriam and Micah Vintage

Miriam and Micah opened in July 2021, occupying the lower level of what was once the popular Sub Rosa. Co-owner Miriam Gampel says she feels “like she’s part of another era” and loves couture, silver and antique jewellery dating back to the 20s and 30s. 

kensington market thrift stores

Explore Miriam & Micah's vintage finds down a flight of stairs.

Shoney’s Clothing

If you love the hunt of thrifting, you’ll love Shoney’s. With more of a quintessential thrift store vibe than some of the highly curated shops in the market, Shoney’s is the kind of destination where you’ll find diamonds in the ruff at unbelievable prices.

kensington market vintage

The treasure hunt at Shoney’s Clothing.

Bungalow

Bungalow is truly a retro experience, from the moment their orange logo with a very 70s-style catches your eye on Augusta, down to the selection of mid-century modern Scandinavian furniture. Bungalow also carries an exciting selection of new, vintage and remade clothing items as well as unique housewares from decades past.

kensington market vintage

An assortment of retro cuff links from Bungalow.

Breathless Vintage

If you saw that Breathless Vintage is no longer open at 9 Kensington Avenue, never fear. This leather and vintage boutique was not another COVID casualty. They’ve recently taken up a new home up the street at 37 Kensington Avenue so customers can enjoy a new, but familiar vintage experience.

kensington market vintage

Disney’s Pluto on a 90s-style baseball shirt and Hawaiian prints at the new Breathless Vintage location.

Flamingo Vintage Kensington

Looking for vintage with a bit more edge? Look no further than Usato and Flamingo. These sister stores offer music inspired vintage finds including rock, metal, punk, new wave, pop and club-wear sensibilities. Their selection focuses on 1960s through 1990s.kensington market vintage

An impressive assortment of vintage denim and graphic tees at Flamingo.

Victory Girl Vintage

This highly curated vintage store specializes in items from the 1920s to 1970s. The collection exudes femininity, from itty-bitty miniskirts from the sixties, to buttoned up dresses fit for a fifties housewife, to glamorous dresses dating back to the Roaring Twenties.

kensington market vintage

Pretty in Pink: Victory Girl Vintage’s highly curated vintage fashion finds.

King of Kensington

Homed inside the same location as Victory Girl Vintage, King of Kensington has ruled the Kensington kingdom for over 20 years with an eclectic selection of vintage finds for men. You may also be familiar with a former Kensington favourite by the same owner, Flashback (and Flashback 2) which has since moved to Queen West.

kensington market vintage

Victory Girl’s male counterpart: masculine silhouettes found at King of Kensington.

Lost Boys Vintage

If you’re looking for a vintage graphic tee, make Lost Boys Vintage your first stop. From original band tees and iconic movie merch, to Harley Davidson tees and sweatshirts, Lost Boys Vintage also carries a large selection of vintage Carhartt.

kensington market vintage

Blast from the past: a Linkin Park band tee hangs on a circular rack amongst other treasures at Lost Boys Vintage.

Fashion Old and New

Favouring Western and Americana influences, Fashion Old and New has a wide selection of denim, including overalls, vintage shoes and boots (hello cowboy boots!) as well as accessories, bags and clothing.

kensington market vintage

The neatly organized collection of vintage cowboy boots at Fashion Old and New.

Dancing Days

Dancing Days looks like it could very well have been plucked straight from Haight-Ashbury circa 1969. Though, Dancing Days has actually been spreading “good vibes since 1989,” as their Instagram bio reads. This bohemian shop fits right into the Kensington aesthetic of hippies and artists living together in the creative community.

kensington market thrift stores

Travel back in time on a trip to Dancing Days.

Vintage Outlaw

One of Kensington Market’s hidden gems, Vintage Outlaw carries an incredible selection of pieces from the 80s, 90s, and Y2K. Their collection is carefully curated and trend-forward. You can also check out their Instagram for incredible style inspiration for your vintage finds.

kensington market vintage

A purple satin-ruched tube top from Vintage Outlaw’s Y2K finds.

Vintage Depot Kensington

Kensington is home to one of two Vintage Depots in Toronto, with a second location in the East end. While their Danforth location carries more new clothing, their Kensington location has an extensive vintage collection you’ll want to check out. 

kensington market vintage

The vast selection of thrifty finds at Vintage Depot’s Kensington location.

Hi Kensington

A collection of vintage and one-off gems, Hi Kensington is a treasure amongst the shops in Kensington Market. Hi launched their own label amidst 2020, making use of vintage fabrics from previously coveted pieces, to create modern pieces you will love.

kensington market vintage

Groovy retro prints remade in modern silhouettes at Hi Kensington.

CrazyLokoVintage

CrazyLokoVintage houses an impressive collection of highly curated graphic tees, vintage sportswear, unique outerwear and designer finds. They also post drops on their Instagram account, so be sure to follow them to be the first to know about their newest and most coveted arrivals.

Rerun

Canada’s top streetwear and sneaker shop has also made itself a home in Kensington. While Rerun is more consignment than vintage, our guide wouldn’t be complete without it. Catering to sneakerheads and streetwear connoisseurs, they carry both new and pre-loved items from Supreme, Off-White and many more.

kensington market vintage

Don’t miss Rerun’s covert storefront at 237A Augusta Ave.

Photos by

Fareen Karim

Join the conversation Load comments

The essential guide to thrift and vintage clothing stores in Kensington Market

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Latest in Fashion & Style

The essential guide to thrift and vintage clothing stores in Kensington Market

This barber shop is where Toronto Raptors get their hair cut

Toronto dad behind swimwear for trans girls creates bra for non-binary teens

Toronto inventors' hot product reaches crowdfunding goal in less than a day

There's a massive Herschel sample sale in Toronto later this month

A Toronto clothing brand just did a collab with McDonald's and it's such a throwback

Win VIP tickets to Fashion Art Toronto

Skincare brand with a cult following is having a Toronto warehouse sale this week