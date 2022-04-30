The essential guide to thrift and vintage clothing stores in Kensington Market

Kensington Market thrift and vintage stores supply treasure hunters with unique, daring and stylish threads for all occassions.

Bordered by College on the north, Dundas on the south, Spadina on the east and Bathurst on the west, Kensington Market is truly the heartbeat of Toronto’s downtown core. An eclectic mix of culture, shopping and dining makes the neighbourhood a haven for artists and creatives alike.

One defining Kensington feature is the abundance of vintage and consignment shops within its square city block. With the increased movement towards sustainable fashion options — such as opting for previously-loved items — Kensington is the perfect spot for your next vintage shopping spree.

Here's a long list of several vintage gems you’ll find tucked away in one of Toronto’s most beloved neighbourhoods.

Serving treasure hunters and vintage enthusiasts since 1975, Courage My Love is a Kensington staple and an absolute must if you’re planning a day of thrifting in the eclectic neighbourhood. Homed inside a turquoise Victorian house, Courage My Love carries vintage finds, unique jewellery pieces and beads, as well as remade vintage.

You’ll find a wide-range of vintage options from army fatigues, to sports jerseys and colourful tulle ballerina skirts at this family-run business. Urban Catwalk is known as a friendly spot in the market, offering great selection at reasonable prices.

Exile, “Kensington’s vintage and costume mecca,” has been a mainstay in the neighbourhood since 1975, originally appealing to the punk, DIY and anti-war scenes. They've since secured a position as one of Kensington’s most popular vintage shops, now focusing on 1940s through 60s styles, as well as an impressive collection of worn-in Levi’s.

This mother-daughter owned business offers styling services for their carefully curated selection of vintage pieces that lean towards more glam. Planning an event, looking forward to your prom? Contact Space Vintage to book a styling appointment and they’ll have a rack of options picked out for you before you even arrive.

Miriam and Micah opened in July 2021, occupying the lower level of what was once the popular Sub Rosa. Co-owner Miriam Gampel says she feels “like she’s part of another era” and loves couture, silver and antique jewellery dating back to the 20s and 30s.

If you love the hunt of thrifting, you’ll love Shoney’s. With more of a quintessential thrift store vibe than some of the highly curated shops in the market, Shoney’s is the kind of destination where you’ll find diamonds in the ruff at unbelievable prices.

Bungalow is truly a retro experience, from the moment their orange logo with a very 70s-style catches your eye on Augusta, down to the selection of mid-century modern Scandinavian furniture. Bungalow also carries an exciting selection of new, vintage and remade clothing items as well as unique housewares from decades past.

If you saw that Breathless Vintage is no longer open at 9 Kensington Avenue, never fear. This leather and vintage boutique was not another COVID casualty. They’ve recently taken up a new home up the street at 37 Kensington Avenue so customers can enjoy a new, but familiar vintage experience.

Looking for vintage with a bit more edge? Look no further than Usato and Flamingo. These sister stores offer music inspired vintage finds including rock, metal, punk, new wave, pop and club-wear sensibilities. Their selection focuses on 1960s through 1990s.

This highly curated vintage store specializes in items from the 1920s to 1970s. The collection exudes femininity, from itty-bitty miniskirts from the sixties, to buttoned up dresses fit for a fifties housewife, to glamorous dresses dating back to the Roaring Twenties.

Homed inside the same location as Victory Girl Vintage, King of Kensington has ruled the Kensington kingdom for over 20 years with an eclectic selection of vintage finds for men. You may also be familiar with a former Kensington favourite by the same owner, Flashback (and Flashback 2) which has since moved to Queen West.

If you’re looking for a vintage graphic tee, make Lost Boys Vintage your first stop. From original band tees and iconic movie merch, to Harley Davidson tees and sweatshirts, Lost Boys Vintage also carries a large selection of vintage Carhartt.

Favouring Western and Americana influences, Fashion Old and New has a wide selection of denim, including overalls, vintage shoes and boots (hello cowboy boots!) as well as accessories, bags and clothing.

Dancing Days looks like it could very well have been plucked straight from Haight-Ashbury circa 1969. Though, Dancing Days has actually been spreading “good vibes since 1989,” as their Instagram bio reads. This bohemian shop fits right into the Kensington aesthetic of hippies and artists living together in the creative community.

One of Kensington Market’s hidden gems, Vintage Outlaw carries an incredible selection of pieces from the 80s, 90s, and Y2K. Their collection is carefully curated and trend-forward. You can also check out their Instagram for incredible style inspiration for your vintage finds.

Kensington is home to one of two Vintage Depots in Toronto, with a second location in the East end. While their Danforth location carries more new clothing, their Kensington location has an extensive vintage collection you’ll want to check out.

A collection of vintage and one-off gems, Hi Kensington is a treasure amongst the shops in Kensington Market. Hi launched their own label amidst 2020, making use of vintage fabrics from previously coveted pieces, to create modern pieces you will love.

CrazyLokoVintage houses an impressive collection of highly curated graphic tees, vintage sportswear, unique outerwear and designer finds. They also post drops on their Instagram account, so be sure to follow them to be the first to know about their newest and most coveted arrivals.

Canada’s top streetwear and sneaker shop has also made itself a home in Kensington. While Rerun is more consignment than vintage, our guide wouldn’t be complete without it. Catering to sneakerheads and streetwear connoisseurs, they carry both new and pre-loved items from Supreme, Off-White and many more.