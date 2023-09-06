Ontario is about to get 13 new Zellers locations

Beloved Canadian retail chain Zellers will soon expand to a total of 78 pop-ups within Hudson's Bay stores across the country, including over a dozen new locations announced for Ontario this week.

Zellers returned with a splash in 2023, reopening in pop-up form to much fanfare, and the brand has been rapidly spreading across Hudson's Bay's vast portfolio of department stores nationwide.

On Wednesday, The Bay announced further expansion of the Zellers brand to all remaining Hudson's Bay locations in Canada with a new crop of openings that will add to the existing 24 store-in-stores and 22 pop-up locations opened earlier this year.

Pop-ups will vary in size from store to store, ranging from 1,000 square feet up to 2,800 square feet.

Though the brand has yet to reopen any dedicated brick-and-mortar locations, Hudson's Bay representatives state that the pop-ups "serve as strategic market tests to determine future Zellers store locations."

"Pop-ups are a key ingredient in our expansion strategy, allowing us to explore and test in new markets and fine-tune our offering before establishing larger format store locations. Our customers are in the driver's seat - they will tell us how and where to grow," says Sophia Hwang-Judiesch, President of Hudson's Bay.

The final Zellers pop-ups within Hudson's Bay stores are planned to open across Canada by September 22 at the latest, including 13 locations in Ontario.

Newly-announced Zellers pop-ups in Ontario will include:

Bayshore Shopping Centre, Ottawa

Centrepoint Mall, Willowdale

Conestoga Mall, Waterloo

Fairview Mall, Willowdale

Hillcrest Mall, Richmond Hill

Limeridge Mall, Hamilton

Markville Shopping Centre, Markham

Masonville Place, London

Oakville Place, Oakville

Sherway Gardens, Etobicoke

Square One, Mississauga

Woodbine Plaza, Toronto

Yorkdale, Toronto

The announcement comes on the heels of the brand revealing eight new pop-ups planned in the province back in August, which now combine for a total of 20 new Zellers pop-ups in Ontario announced since this summer.

A previously announced location at Bramalea City Centre in Brampton is planned to open on September 27.