Zellers is opening one of its first stores in Canada near Toronto this month

The highly anticipated comeback of the Canadian department store chain Zellers is ramping up to open one of its first stores near Toronto this month.

HBC first announced its plans to resurrect Zellers within its department stores this past August, and plans to open 25 brick-and-mortar stores across Canada to start.

The Mississauga Zellers will be one of the first to open, located inside the Hudson’s Bay in Erin Mills Town Centre at 5100 Erin Mills Pkwy.

Zellers will also be opening locations in the following Ontario cities:

Burlington Mall, Burlington

White Oaks Mall, London

Scarborough Town Centre, Scarborough

Pen Centre Shopping Plaza, St. Catharines

Cambridge Centre, Cambridge

Rideau Center, Ottawa

St. Laurent Center, Ottawa

Cataraqui Town Centre , Kingston

Shoppers can experience a blast from the past in the nearly-8,000 ft store, and shop items including housewares, furniture, kids’ toys and clothing, pet supplies and apparel.

The majority of the products coming to Zellers' shelves are designed in-house under their new private label, Anko. The stores will also carry some name-brand products, like from Disney and Mattel.

Canadians will also be able to shop online at the first-ever Zellers.ca ecommerce site, which will bring Zellers to nearly every community in Canada.

The stores are set to be a mix of e-commerce and physical shops that will "leverage the nationwide network of prime brick-and-mortar Hudson's Bay locations," according to a press release.

Zellers will also be bringing back its iconic restaurants to select locations, but they won't be the way you remember them.

Due to limited space, there isn't enough room for their full-service diners, but you’ll still be able to reminisce with classic menu items from the past, served from a fleet of Zellers food trucks, the Zellers Diner on wheels.

The official opening date is for the new stores is still TBD, but it looks like it's coming soon barely hidden from shoppers behind a row of black curtains at Erin Mills Town Centre. An announcement is expected soon.