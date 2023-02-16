Zellers Canada reveals food menu that will be available this spring

Get ready for a big piece of nostalgia, Toronto! Zellers has announced their new menu and it features tons of classic eats.

After a nationwide poll inviting Zellers-fans to vote on which foods they wanted to see come back from The Skillet or Zellers Diner, five dishes came out on top.

Number one (and not a shock) is the classic Big Z Burger, followed by the hot chicken sandwich, grilled cheese, chicken fingers, fries and gravy.

This comeback has been in the works for some time now, and it seems it's finally getting closer to happening.

Unfortunately, that's where the nostalgia ends. There won't be any physical Zellers Restaurants where diners can sit in a booth and order.

The reason? The store brand is returning with only 10,000 square feet inside 25 already established Hudson's Bay locations, there aren’t any plans (or space) for physical restaurants.

Instead, you’ll have to chase your childhood lunches down from a fleet of Zellers food trucks, the Zellers Diner on wheels.

These trucks will debut across the country sometime this spring, but locations and "tour dates" have yet to be publicly announced, keeping avid Zellers devotees on their toes.

In Ontario you can find these new Zellers locations in Burlington, Cambridge, Kingston, London, Mississauga, Ottawa, Scarborough and St. Catharines.