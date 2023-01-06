Zellers is coming back to Canada this year

Nostalgic Canadian department store chain Zellers is officially slated to make its much-anticipated comeback this year, and it's already teased several cheeky sneak peeks on social media.

The return of the stores is set to be a mix of e-commerce and physical shops that will "leverage the nationwide network of prime brick-and-mortar Hudson's Bay locations," according to a press release.

There's still not a ton of information on what the revamped Zellers brand will look like, but there's some hints on social media that help paint a bigger picture.

The brand launched its Instagram page just last month, and multiple videos showcase a variety of products, from kitchenware, to candles, to toys.

Zellers has also launched an official website, although similar to their Instagram, there's not too many details as of yet.

However, the website does reveal that the chain will be "coming early 2023."

Last summer, Hudson Bay's parent company announced the return of Zellers to the Canadian market, much to the excitement of nostalgic shoppers.

"Zellers and zellers.ca will deliver a digital-first shopping journey that taps into the nostalgia of the brand Canadians know and love, while introducing a refreshed identity and a unique and exciting product assortment for families at everyday value," reads a press release.

According to the announcement, some of the categories you can expect at launch will include home decor, furniture, toys, pet accessories, and eventually apparel.

There's no word yet if Zellers is also planning to relaunch their ever-so-popular restaurant (or those delicious hot dogs), but you're sure to see more of the Canadian chain throughout the year.