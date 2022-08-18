Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
zellers restaurant

People in Canada really want Zellers to bring back their restaurants too

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

You may have heard that the nostalgic Canadian department store chain Zellers is slated to make a comeback, and it's making people yearn for them to bring back their restaurants too.

The brand shut down their last store in Canada right here in Toronto in 2020, but it wasn't long before they were teasing Zellers fans with pop-up activations by the following year.

The return of the stores is supposed to be a mix of e-commerce and physical shops that will "leverage the nationwide network of prime brick-and-mortar Hudson's Bay locations."

The return of Zellers restaurants would certainly be welcomed by many who were once kids and are now adults sharing their memories of the spots.

The food there was mainly simple diner fare, but people are going online to share their recollections of some of their favourite items.

Lots of people especially liked the fries and hot dogs.

Another person remembered getting the hot dog platter and milkshake.

Others worshipped the gravy, even sucking it through a straw.

People recall the potato salad there being especially overloaded with mayo, but in an affectionate way.

One of the most popular items at Zellers back when they had a restaurant was undoubtedly the hot chicken sandwich, which people are anxiously hoping could return.

Aside from the food itself, many people have precious memories that they created at Zellers restaurants with older family members.

However, some think people might be wearing rose-coloured glasses when it comes to the actual quality of the food.

Either way, some are saying that while having the old Zellers back as an entire department store would be great, it's possible you could just reopen the restaurants and people would still be happy.

Only one questions really remains: are you more pumped for the Zellers department store to open or the restaurants?

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Famous competitive eater is in Toronto doing food challenges at local restaurants

People in Canada really want Zellers to bring back their restaurants too

Toronto restaurant that was once a staple for the power lunch has permanently closed

7 new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend

Toronto street is shutting down for a beer festival next week

Toronto is getting a massive new rib fest and everything will be Halal

The ridiculous food and drinks at the 2022 CNE

Hip Toronto wine bar holding massive clearance sale before permanently closing