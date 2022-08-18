People in Canada really want Zellers to bring back their restaurants too

You may have heard that the nostalgic Canadian department store chain Zellers is slated to make a comeback, and it's making people yearn for them to bring back their restaurants too.

The brand shut down their last store in Canada right here in Toronto in 2020, but it wasn't long before they were teasing Zellers fans with pop-up activations by the following year.

The return of the stores is supposed to be a mix of e-commerce and physical shops that will "leverage the nationwide network of prime brick-and-mortar Hudson's Bay locations."

The return of Zellers restaurants would certainly be welcomed by many who were once kids and are now adults sharing their memories of the spots.

The Bay bringing back Zellers better mean that this also includes the Zellers Restaurant. — carly gray (@CarlyGrayy) August 18, 2022

The food there was mainly simple diner fare, but people are going online to share their recollections of some of their favourite items.

The Zellers restaurant fries with gravey has the power to transport a soul to 1985 Fridays after-school. — Darcia 🇨🇦🌾🇺🇦💚 (@DarciaAnne) August 18, 2022

Lots of people especially liked the fries and hot dogs.

A hot dog and fries in Zellers Restaurant 🥺 — Cynthia Gunsinger (@gunsinger) August 18, 2022

Another person remembered getting the hot dog platter and milkshake.

The Zellers Restaurant is the only thing on my mind right now.



HOTDOG PLATTER & A MILKSHAKE STAT — kt (@ktshepp) August 18, 2022

Others worshipped the gravy, even sucking it through a straw.

Me, telling kids about the gravy at Zellers Restaurant pic.twitter.com/JTozzMG4Ur — Brandon Tozzo (@BrandonTozzo) August 18, 2022

People recall the potato salad there being especially overloaded with mayo, but in an affectionate way.

Trying to think of a cheery #Zellers Restaurant anecdote, but all I can remember is there was so much mayonnaise on the potato salad you could suck it through a straw. Which we did anyway for the chicken gravy. — Dale Tudge❔ (@DaleTudge) August 18, 2022

One of the most popular items at Zellers back when they had a restaurant was undoubtedly the hot chicken sandwich, which people are anxiously hoping could return.

Millions of Canadians started salivating when they saw Zellers trending this morning because THE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH MAY BE COMING BACK. pic.twitter.com/Wi8B2xSrkh — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) August 17, 2022

Aside from the food itself, many people have precious memories that they created at Zellers restaurants with older family members.

I hope they do this so I can take my grandma. We used to chill in the Zellers restaurant when I was a kid. Its where I learned how to make real vanilla coke! — Lindsay (GOTV) Amantea (@lindsayamantea) August 18, 2022

However, some think people might be wearing rose-coloured glasses when it comes to the actual quality of the food.

I feel like people might be slightly over romanticizing the old Zellers restaurants haha. — Paul (@pryan2112) August 18, 2022

Either way, some are saying that while having the old Zellers back as an entire department store would be great, it's possible you could just reopen the restaurants and people would still be happy.

They don't need the whole store, just open a chain of Zellers Restaurants and people will be overjoyed. lol — Dieter Lunn (@coder2000) August 18, 2022

Only one questions really remains: are you more pumped for the Zellers department store to open or the restaurants?