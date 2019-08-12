Toronto will soon be home to the last remaining Zellers store in Canada

The sight of the big red sign is about as nostalgic as nostalgia gets. For many, Zellers was a childhood staple before its decline began.

The store was a go-to for most until it announced it would be closing most of its stores in January 2013.

Since then, only two Zellers stores have remained open in Canada: one in Ottawa and one in Etobicoke.

Now, according to one Reddit user, the Ottawa location is getting ready to close its doors.

That means Etobicoke will be home to the last remaining Zellers in Canada, but sadly that location is closing soon too.

When the Etobicoke Zellers location closes its doors in January 2020, the one-stop-shop from our childhoods will be no more, and Toronto is already devastated.

i miss zellers — Megan Mulder (@MeganMulder5) August 8, 2019

When the majority of locations closed in 2013, many of them were replaced by Targets, which proceeded to fail just as miserably.

BRING BACK ZELLERS!! TARGET CANADA FAILED BECAUSE IT COULDN'T LIVE UP TO THE LEGEND OF ZELLY. #ZELLERS2020 — Sitzpinkler (@avant_god) August 9, 2019

Sadly, the legend of Zellers will soon be history. But until January, you still have some time to head over to Etibocoke and bask in the glory of the early 2000s.