You can shop at Zellers again at this pop-up store just outside of Toronto

A Zellers pop-up shop has opened inside of the Hudson's Bay store at Burlington Centre Mall.

According to Retail-Insider.com, the pop-up is on the second floor of Hudson's Bay and will sell a range of products, such as Canada-themed apparel and home goods.

Hudson's Bay still owns the rights to the Zellers chain, telling Retail Insider that the pop-up is a "fun and nostalgic experience with one of HBC’s most beloved brands."

Photos of the shop show off the classic red and white branding of Zellers known nationwide before stores officially closed in March 2013.

Back then, Hudson's Bay Company (HBC) had invested most of the stores' leases to Target which was entering Canada at the time. Target Canada met its demise shortly after launching, suffering operational challenges, Retail Insider reports.

Zellers was trending on Friday as Ontarians took to Twitter to express reactions about being able to shop at the store again after many years of the brand's absence.

My excitement when I saw "Zellers" trending. A bit disappointed with the actual reason - it's just a pop up - and not the real thing, but still exciting. — Joanne (she/her) (@lilithj) September 24, 2021

Some were even just excited over others' excitement.

My favourite part of Canadian Twitter rn is the collective excitement over ZELLERS returning. https://t.co/bSfvCtFeGU — austin 🌈📝 (@Stuxain) September 24, 2021

Others were hopeful that the pop-up would include Zellers classic food offerings.

Zellers Restaurant included? If I can't have my greasy, grilled cheese, bitter black coffee and pie, then it isn't the full Zellers experience — Morgan Dakin (@DakinMorgan) September 24, 2021

As of right now, it's not clear how long the pop-up shop in Burlington will be open for.

A spokesperson for Hudson's Bay Company told Retail Insider that there's a possibility of more stores opening inside of HBC locations.