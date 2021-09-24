Fashion & Style
You can shop at Zellers again at this pop-up store just outside of Toronto

A Zellers pop-up shop has opened inside of the Hudson's Bay store at Burlington Centre Mall. 

According to Retail-Insider.com, the pop-up is on the second floor of Hudson's Bay and will sell a range of products, such as Canada-themed apparel and home goods. 

Hudson's Bay still owns the rights to the Zellers chain, telling Retail Insider that the pop-up is a "fun and nostalgic experience with one of HBC’s most beloved brands." 

Photos of the shop show off the classic red and white branding of Zellers known nationwide before stores officially closed in March 2013. 

Back then, Hudson's Bay Company (HBC) had invested most of the stores' leases to Target which was entering Canada at the time. Target Canada met its demise shortly after launching, suffering operational challenges, Retail Insider reports. 

Zellers was trending on Friday as Ontarians took to Twitter to express reactions about being able to shop at the store again after many years of the brand's absence. 

As of right now, it's not clear how long the pop-up shop in Burlington will be open for.

A spokesperson for Hudson's Bay Company told Retail Insider that there's a possibility of more stores opening inside of HBC locations. 

