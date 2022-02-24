Fashion & Style
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
hudsons bay toronto

Hudson's Bay permanently closing Toronto store after almost 50 years

Fashion & Style
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

A Hudson's Bay store that's been in Toronto for about 50 years will be closing within months.

The Hudson's Bay at Bloor and Yonge was originally opened in 1974 and will be closing in May.

Located at 44 Bloor St. E., the store is closing partially because of its proximity to Toronto's flagship Hudson's Bay location at Queen and Yonge as well as rent payment issues the brand experienced when malls were closed during lockdowns.

"All eligible associates will receive appropriate employment separation packages and transfer opportunities will be explored where feasible," Hudson's Bay said in a statement.

The Hudson's Bay at Yonge and Bloor will close on May 31, 2022.

Lead photo by

The Bay

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Hudson's Bay permanently closing Toronto store after almost 50 years

OVO drops preview of new Disney collab in the most random brand mash-up

The amazing history of the Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto

Saks OFF 5th is permanently closing massive outlet store near Toronto

Zara permanently closing Toronto store after more than 20 years

Toronto dry cleaner shuts down and transfers clothes to another cleaner without notice

Canada's Olympic mittens are back for 2022 and people are already hating on them

Famous Swedish clothing brand opening first Canadian store in Toronto