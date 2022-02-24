Hudson's Bay permanently closing Toronto store after almost 50 years

A Hudson's Bay store that's been in Toronto for about 50 years will be closing within months.

The Hudson's Bay at Bloor and Yonge was originally opened in 1974 and will be closing in May.

Located at 44 Bloor St. E., the store is closing partially because of its proximity to Toronto's flagship Hudson's Bay location at Queen and Yonge as well as rent payment issues the brand experienced when malls were closed during lockdowns.

"All eligible associates will receive appropriate employment separation packages and transfer opportunities will be explored where feasible," Hudson's Bay said in a statement.

The Hudson's Bay at Yonge and Bloor will close on May 31, 2022.