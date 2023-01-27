Zellers drops disappointing news for fans of its nostalgic Canadian restaurants

Departed department store chain Zellers is returning to Canada, announcing at the start of 2023 that its comeback would move beyond pop-up activations and include a brick-and-mortar presence within Hudson's Bay stores in cities across the country.

But news of the brand's return left fans of the discount haven wondering if Zellers 2.0 would include a revival of its family restaurants, known in different regions as either The Skillet or Zellers Family Restaurant.

Zellers was asked point-blank about a cryptic social media post containing graphics of a bear (presumed to be the new version of Zellers' beloved mascot Zeddy) and a chef's hat, the company told commenters to "wait and watch" for news of the eatery's possible revival.

And that news came on Friday morning, when Zellers answered the prayers of nostalgic shoppers and their growling stomachs, telling Instagram followers, "That's right - you want it, you got it. Whether you called it The Skillet or Zellers Family Restaurant back in the day, we're comin' in hot."

But before you get excited about the return of a nostalgic memory from your childhood, the restaurant's return is only temporary, and coming in the form of a fleet of food trucks.

In its post, the department store chain advertises both "time-honoured classics" as well as "brand-new bites" offered "on a select menu will be cooked up and dished out of our custom Zellers Diner food trucks for a throwback event this spring!"

In a press release, Zellers states that "the retailer has heard loud and clear the call for the restaurant return."

Disappointingly, the press release states that "Although an in-store diner just isn't possible in a 10,000 sq ft footprint, Zellers is mobilizing a fleet of food trucks to greet customers at its first locations opening this spring."

"Set to appear over a series of days, the Zellers Diner on wheels will pull into various locations and serve shoppers with some fan favourites from the fondly remembered Zellers Family Restaurant."

Zellers has called on the masses for input on the restaurant menu via Instagram, asking that people let their "tastebuds do the talking."