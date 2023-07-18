Fashion & Style
Jack Landau
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
zellers ontario locations

Ontario is about to get eight new Zellers locations

Fashion & Style
Jack Landau
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A whopping eight new Zellers pop-ups will be open across Ontario by August 11, part of an expansion of the revived brand bringing a total of 21 new locations nationwide this summer.

Zellers made its highly-anticipated return to the Canadian retail scene in March, opening an initial 25 locations within existing Hudson's Bay stores across the country, and is gearing up to deliver even more nostalgia to shoppers through additional locations.

These new standalone pop-ups will vary in size depending on the host store, ranging from 1,000 to 2,800 square feet, while Zellers stores within existing Hudson's Bay locations range from 8,000 to 10,000 square feet.

"Pop-ups are a key ingredient in our expansion strategy, allowing us to explore and test in new markets, gather valuable customer insights, and fine-tune our offering before establishing larger format store locations," says Sophia Hwang-Judiesch, President of Hudson's Bay.

"Our customers are very much part of our growth process, and together we will shape the future of Zellers, building a shopping experience that truly connects with communities across Canada," added Hwang-Judiesch.

The new Ontario pop-ups will open in the coming weeks at:

  • Windsor Devonshire Mall
  • Kitchener Fairview Park
  • Barrie Georgian Mall
  • Burlington Mapleview Centre
  • Oshawa Centre
  • Pickering Town Centre
  • Place D'Orléans
  • Newmarket Upper Canada Mall

In addition to these pop-ups, Zellers plans to open its next store experience within the Bramalea City Centre Hudson's Bay location this coming September.

The return of Zellers was met with much hype, and long lines queued for a dose of shopping nostalgia when the first store opened in March.

However, reactions were mixed and many shoppers left disappointed, taking to social media to vent their frustrations over the products and shopping experience.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Toronto store that's been around for almost 100 years says it's closing over vandalism

Ontario is about to get eight new Zellers locations

U.S.-based fashion brand to open its first Toronto location

Toronto flower shop devastated after string of targeted window smashing

Here's the history behind Toronto mayor Olivia Chow's viral inauguration skirt

Hudson's Bay permanently closing another department store in Ontario

Bed Bath & Beyond officially relaunches in Canada

TMU grad creates app to solve an exhausting fashion industry problem