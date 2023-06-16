Downtown Toronto is finally getting a Zellers pop-up and it opens next week

Zellers made its highly-anticipated return to Canada in March, opening 25 locations within existing Hudson's Bay stores across the country and giving shoppers a serious dose of nostalgia.

Despite the long line-ups that formed for the grand re-opening in malls like Erin Mills Town Centre and Scarborough Town Centre, not everyone was impressed due to higher-than-anticipated prices and its limited store-within-store format.

Those who live in the downtown core were also disappointed there were no locations nearby. However, they'll finally get their chance to shop at the resurrected department store, as it was just announced that Toronto is officially getting its first Zellers pop-up.

While it was previously announced that HBC had plans to invest more money into the Zellers brand starting with up to 21 new Zellers pop-ups, the first of them will open on June 23 within the flagship Hudson's Bay at the Toronto Eaton Centre.

The pop-ups are intended to determine where expansion would work for a permanent location.

"Pop-ups are a key ingredient in our expansion strategy, allowing us to explore and test in new markets, gather valuable customer insights, and fine-tune our offering before establishing larger format store locations," wrote Sophia Hwang-Judiesch, President of Hudson’s Bay Company, in a press release.

"Our customers are very much part of our growth process, and together we will shape the future of Zellers, building a shopping experience that truly connects with communities across Canada."

The Queen Street pop-up will offer shoppers a "bite-sized taste of Zellers," with a curated selection of Zellers merchandise. Depending on the pop-up's success, it may lead to a permanent location.

You can shop the pop-up starting next week on June 23 as of 10 a.m. at the lower level of Hudson's Bay at 176 Yonge Street. The other pop-ups will roll out through late summer, with locations still to be announced.