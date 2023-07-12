Fashion & Style
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
hudsons bay canada

Hudson's Bay permanently closing another department store in Ontario

Fashion & Style
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Department store chain Hudson's Bay is set to permanently close another one of its locations in Ontario next year. 

According to Retail Insider, the chain will officially shut down its location at the Burlington Centre in June 2024, after being open for just over three decades. 

The location's in-store Zellers shop will be moved to the Hudson's Bay store at Bramalea City Centre and is scheduled to open in September 2023. Burlington's second Hudson's Bay location in Mapleview Centre will remain open. 

"HBC continually looks at opportunities to optimize its real estate portfolio. Given the proximity of Burlington Centre just 3.5 kms to Mapleview Mall, Hudson's Bay has made the decision to close its Burlington Centre location in June 2024," a statement from the company to Retail Insider reads. 

"While these decisions are difficult they are the right ones for our business, reflecting market changes and our vision for the future," the spokesperson continued. 

"We are committed to treating every associate with respect and fairness through this process, and transfer opportunities will be explored where feasible." 

Hudson's Bay previously shuttered its historic flagship location at Yonge and Bloor in Toronto in May 2022. 

Lead photo by

Nadia Llentirb
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

You'll soon be able to earn Air Miles at Dollarama

Hudson's Bay permanently closing another department store in Ontario

Bed Bath & Beyond officially relaunches in Canada

TMU grad creates app to solve an exhausting fashion industry problem

Toronto furniture store is closing after 46 years

Toronto Blue Jays fans are angry over lack of team All-Star merch

How working together helped these queer artists find a place in Toronto's fashion community

Canadian streetwear store opening first Toronto location