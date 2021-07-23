Pacific Mall will officially open again after cleaning up from big fire

Pacific Mall is open!... just about.

The popular Toronto-area shopping centre announced via Instagram Thursday that it would resume operations at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 23, after being closed for nearly two weeks so that crews could clean up after a substantial fire.

"We are delighted to announce that Pacific Mall will be reopening on 23 July, 2021," reads a note posted to the facility’s Instagram page yesterday.

"Huge thanks to everyone who has helped to prepare the mall for a safe reopening so quickly! And a special thank you to our guests for your patience during this time; we can't wait to see you all in the mall again!"

Fans of the Markham mall were thrilled, but their hopes were quickly dashed by another update posted later Thursday in which management announced that power had been cut to the shopping centre.

"We hope to have power restored soon but we may have to alter our reopening schedule if the power cut continues," read the update. "We hope to provide an update as soon as possible."

Fortunately, late Thursday night, the account announced that power had been fully restored, and that Pacific Mall would reopen as planned at 11 a.m. today.

Once billed by the U.S. government as "the largest Chinese mall in the western world," Pacific Mall is an important shopping centre for the Toronto area, replete with unique goods that literally can't be found anywhere else in Canada.

Regulars were crushed when a fire broke out at the Kennedy Road and Steeles Avenue mall on July 12, sending large black plumes of smoke up into the air and signalling that something might be seriously wrong.

Markham Fire and Emergency Services were able to trace the smoke back to an HVAC unit on the roof of the building, but have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire, which did not cause any injuries.

Pacific Mall had announced on July 14 that the shopping centre would remain "closed to the public until further notice" with no estimated reopening date listed.