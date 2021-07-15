City
Filipe Dimas
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
pacific mall fire

Pacific Mall closed indefinitely due to fire and people have questions

City
Filipe Dimas
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Some shop owners just can't catch a break. Just as retail stores were beginning to reopen around the province, Pacific Mall has been forced to close due to a fire that took place earlier this week.

It was no small fire either, with thick black smoke flooding out through all entrances and windows, meaning that several of the shops inside likely have a fair amount of fire, smoke, and water damage that needs to be repaired before the mall can properly reopen.

While Pacific Mall's official Instagram page originally called it a small fire, a follow-up post made the announcement of the entire mall being closed for the forseeable future. Currently, no estimated date of reopening has been announced.

According to Markham Fire & Emergency services, the fire was on the mall's roof leading many people to question what exactly caused the fire and how it was able to create so much smoke.

While some believe it may be caused by some kitchenware in the second floor foodcourt, no official update has been given as to the cause of the fire.

The only hope is that the Pacific Mall team is able to get things repaired and made safe as quickly as possible so GTA residents can go back to eating and shopping at this local institution.

Lead photo by

vuarnetocean

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Doug Ford confirms Ontario will definitely not be having a vaccine passport

Pacific Mall closed indefinitely due to fire and people have questions

Doug Ford says he is 99 per cent sure there will never be another lockdown in Ontario

Tornado creates path of destruction in Barrie and the videos are terrifying

Shuttle buses are replacing subways at some TTC stations this weekend

Toronto to officially rename Dundas Street and two subway stations

Toronto is reopening a ton of facilities and services next week and here's the list

Here are the casinos about to open in Ontario and the restrictions that will be in place