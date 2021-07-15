Pacific Mall closed indefinitely due to fire and people have questions

Some shop owners just can't catch a break. Just as retail stores were beginning to reopen around the province, Pacific Mall has been forced to close due to a fire that took place earlier this week.

It was no small fire either, with thick black smoke flooding out through all entrances and windows, meaning that several of the shops inside likely have a fair amount of fire, smoke, and water damage that needs to be repaired before the mall can properly reopen.

While Pacific Mall's official Instagram page originally called it a small fire, a follow-up post made the announcement of the entire mall being closed for the forseeable future. Currently, no estimated date of reopening has been announced.

According to Markham Fire & Emergency services, the fire was on the mall's roof leading many people to question what exactly caused the fire and how it was able to create so much smoke.

We are on scene at Pacific Mall. Our crews could see heavy black smoke while responding. Crews have accessed the roof and extinguished the fire. Efforts continue to ensure there is no additional extension and ventilation of smoke is taking place. Fire cause is being investigated. pic.twitter.com/L9tGdcXP0q — Markham Fire (MFES) (@MarkhamFire) July 12, 2021

While some believe it may be caused by some kitchenware in the second floor foodcourt, no official update has been given as to the cause of the fire.

The only hope is that the Pacific Mall team is able to get things repaired and made safe as quickly as possible so GTA residents can go back to eating and shopping at this local institution.