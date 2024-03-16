Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
muji toronto

You can now have your coffee prepared by a robot barista at a Toronto cafe

A cafe in Toronto now has a robot barista behind the counter serving up coffee drinks.

While most people go to MUJI for homegoods, clothing and, of course, their impeccable pens, but nowadays there's another reason for you to stop by: their new robo-barista named Jarvis.

The new automated coffee maker whips up your order using two robotic arms; steaming milk, pulling espresso shots and even creating espresso art, just like a human barista.

Earlier this year, Jarvis launched at the Vancouver MUJI location, and storefronts in Portland and NYC have also implemented the robot barista to serve bevvies to customers in need of caffeination.

Jarvis isn't alone in the burgeoning field of robotic baristas: RC Coffee operates a series of totally robot-operated coffee kiosks across the city.

You can pick up a coffee prepared by Jarvis at 20 Dundas West, between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Lead photo by

@mujicanada
